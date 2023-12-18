Carlton drafts Bendigo Pioneers product Lila Keck

Lila Keck is a Carlton footballer.
The Bendigo teenager achieved her football dream when she was selected by the Blues with pick seven in the 2023 AFLW Draft.
Fittingly, the classy forward/midfielder was presented with her Carlton jumper by another Bendigo product - Blues' skipper Kerryn Peterson.
The daughter of South Bendigo Football Club great Mark Keck, Lila captained the Bendigo Pioneers in the Coates Talent League this season and was part of the AFL Academy program.
She averaged 16.9 possessions, 2.4 marks, 5.6 tackles and kicked three goals for the Bendigo Pioneers in 2023.
She also played for Victoria Country at the national championships, where she averaged 13.7 possessions per game and kicked a total of three goals.
"Lila has real x-factor. A consistent hard worker with clever ball use, she is damaging up forward, with the capability to cover the ground in the midfield also," Carlton's head of AFLW Ash Naulty told the club's website.
"With impressive footy smarts and a natural leader, she has demonstrated that she can not only read the play well and generating scoring opportunities herself, but also bring her team-mates into the game.
"She's a ball winner with a great goal sense, and we think she's really going to add to our mix at IKON Park, whether that's as a midfielder or up forward.
"We can't wait to see Lila's character shine through in the Navy Blue."
At pick seven, Lila is the highest AFLW Draft selection in Pioneers' history.
The previous highest selection was Tara Slender at pick number 19 to North Melbourne in the 2021 draft.
Talented at multiple sports, Lila became the first player to score a century for Bendigo Cricket Club's women's team when she made 118 not out earlier this month.
