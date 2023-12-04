Women's cricket: Square go top while teenager smashes century

Golden Square is top of the Lisa Chesters Shield ladder for the first time this season after they handed Sandhurst its first defeat for the campaign.
The Bendigo women's cricket powerhouses have a 1-1 record against each other so far in 2023-24 and will play once more in the regular season (round 12) ahead of an almost certain meeting in the grand final.
In the second grand final rematch of the season, Square was well on top for the majority of the contest, strangling the Dragons' batting lineup after sending them in on the Wade Street turf wicket.
Dragons co-captains Kate Shallard and Maree Pearce put on 61 for the first wicket, but that was as good as it got for Sandhurst, with the opening pair falling in quick succession.
Chantelle Van Cooten (30 off 31) made her top score of the season to give the Dragons a defendable total of 4-107 from their 25 overs.
In reply, the Bulldog's own experienced opening pairing of Tammy Norquay and Sarah Mannes took the game away from their rivals, establishing a 71-run stand.
Mannes (32 off 34) would fall to Pearce and Norquay (39 off 53) to Shallard as the Bulldogs fell to 2-79.
Liz Christie (15 not out) guided the Bulldogs home with just under five overs to spare.
Sporting prodigy Lila Keck wrote herself into the Bendigo Cricket Club record books, smashing the clubs first ever women's century.
It was also only the fourth ton in Lisa Chesters Shield history and the maiden one by a player not from Golden Square.
The teenager hit 118 not out off 85 balls as she took her side to 3-193.
The innings included 19 boundaries and two sixes.
It will hopefully be the start of a memorable month for Keck, who has entered the AFLW draft to be held on December 18.
The chase was far too much for the Jets, who were bowled out for 71.
Rachael Gray (2-16 off 4.0) and Rose Holland (2-8 off 2.0) were the pick of the bowlers.
Strathdale-Maristians recorded its first win of the season in a thrilling finish with White Hills.
Having won the toss and elected to bowl, the Suns restricted the Demons to 8-76 after a brilliant opening spell from Bella Eddy (3-3 off 3.0) had the Demons reeling at 4-12.
Milla Finch (2-5 off 2.0) also picked up multiple wickets, but Chelsea Wearne (29 not out) gave the Demons life.
The Sun's chase began disastrously and, at one stage, were 5-9 after Keely Fullerton (3-18 off 5.0) and skipper Letesha Bawden (2-8 off 5.0) put the Demons well on top.
Still needing 17 runs with only two wickets in hand, Eddy (11 not out) partnered with Eiliyah Daneen to win the game for the Suns with six balls remaining.
