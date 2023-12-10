Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo Pioneers captain Lila Keck ready for the big time

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated December 11 2023 - 10:30am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Pioneers 2023 graduate Lila Keck is just under a week away from achieving her dream of being selected in the AFLW Draft. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo Pioneers 2023 graduate Lila Keck is just under a week away from achieving her dream of being selected in the AFLW Draft. Picture by Darren Howe

It's rare for a dual sporting star to reach a history-making milestone in one competition, yet that achievement be pushed to the periphery of an interview.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.