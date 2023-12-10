Bendigo Pioneers captain Lila Keck ready for the big time

It's rare for a dual sporting star to reach a history-making milestone in one competition, yet that achievement be pushed to the periphery of an interview.
But for 18-year-old Lila Keck, who only recently became the first women's cricketer in Bendigo Cricket Club history to hit a century (118 not out), that is exactly how this interview went.
Keck described her momentous innings as "something I always wanted to do", but she hopes that knock is merely the entrée to next Monday's main course.
On December 18, Keck, along with many other girls across Australia, will hope to have her dream realised and hear her name called out at the 2023 AFLW Draft.
The prodigiously talented small forward - who captained the Bendigo Pioneers this season - is rated anywhere from the mid-first round to late second round in online mock drafts and would be a welcome asset to many a club searching for a slice of X-Factor.
To keep herself busy ahead of the big day, Keck has already begun pre-season and is continuing to work as a barista, but for a girl who oozes confidence in her own ability, even she is expecting the nerves to kick in soon.
"The nerves aren't too bad currently, and I'm trying to stay excited rather than worry, but I'm sure a couple of days before they'll start to sink in," Keck said.
"I feel like I'm in pretty good stead, and clubs are probably interested in my running capacity and footy IQ, but I think they like the character I am to be around also, which is a massive thing for me."
Like most highly rated small forwards, Keck's nous around goal is excellent, but what sets her apart is her ability to run opponents off their feet.
Keck finished fifth in the 2km time trial at the AFLW Draft Combine and pushed up the ground when playing for the Pioneers this season.
While she has proven capable of playing in the midfield, her representative footy for Vic Country, the AFLW Academy and Essendon VFLW was played as a small forward.
As such, she believes clubs have earmarked her for that role.
"At the elite level, a small forward is what they're looking for me to be as my forward craft is arguably my best attribute," Keck said.
"I was able to improve my fitness this year, which helped me get through games tank wise but my general positioning around the ball and ensuring I'm at the bottom of every contest to vacuum up the crumbs is what clubs seem most impressed with."
Keck has nominated to stay in Victoria, which is allowed under the current AFLW Draft rules.
She said she'd love to play for massive Melbourne clubs such as Carlton or Collingwood but would be happy anywhere, with most showing a similar level of interest.
"I headed down to Carlton last Tuesday and have had a fair few of the Victorian clubs show some interest, but they're all pretty much the same as they don't give away a lot," she said.
"I think the interviews have gone well, and again, the questions from each club are very similar, mainly just around wanting to get to know you and your strengths."
Keck averaged 16.9 disposals, 2.4 marks, 5.6 tackles and kicked three goals for Pioneers in 2023, while in her three matches for Vic Country, she amassed an average of 13.7 disposals and nailed a further three majors.
She isn't the only Pioneer in the conversation to be drafted, with teammates Keely Fullerton, Bryde O'Rourke and Steph Demeo all expected or a good chance to find a home.
"I'll be absolutely chuffed if those three get drafted," Keck said.
"If I were to pick one, Steph Demeo deserves to be on a list.
"She hasn't had the spotlight or opportunities myself, Keely, and Bryde have had, but I feel like she's ready."
The Pioneers girls struggled this season, finishing with a 2-7 record, with Keck struggling to get on the park at times due to injury.
But she'll still cherish the memories made in the program that saw her play 23 games across three seasons in the under-18s side.
"This year was tough, but I still enjoyed it," she said.
"I'll definitely be back to visit regularly as it's home to me.
"I have to give a big thank you to my coach Whitney Kennedy, as she put so much time and effort into me.
"She's become one of my best friends, and I go to her for everything."
While her footy stocks will likely only continue to rise across the next few months, unfortunately for Bendigo Cricket Club, Keck's round seven century, will be her last innings for the foreseeable future.
