GovHub jobs axed as government department cuts 'essential' regional roles

State government job cuts have put regional Victorians at risk of losing their voice on roads and infrastructure projects, according to the Community and Public Sector Union.
About 35 jobs from the Department of Transport and Planning regional communications and engagement teams had been reduced, including 10 based the the Galkangu GovHub, which opened about three-and-a-half months ago.
Government transport, planning and precincts roles were combined into one department following government changes in January this year, which has led to certain jobs not being needed.
"Like all departments, we've been working to achieve the savings announced in this year's budget while ensuring we're delivering world-class transport services and planning reform," a Department of Transport and Planning spokesperson said.
"We'll retain an extensive workforce in regional offices across Victoria.
"We're working closely with staff and their relevant unions on these proposed changes."
CPSU Victorian secretary Karen Batt said community engagement roles were essential to regional and rural Victorians.
"Since 2017 the state government organisation has undergone several name and branding changes ... and soon to rebranded yet again in 2024," he said.
"Six years on and the axe has finally fallen on dedicated regional teams in favour of a slimline team based anywhere in the state and expected to do work on projects anywhere regardless of local knowledge and familiarity with affected communities and stakeholders.
"Meanwhile, the department is hell-bent on implementing other changes that include transferring projects to Melbourne-based Major Road Projects Victoria while taking the knife to vital local regional jobs."
Mr Kennelly said employees had been left "devastated" in the lead up to Christmas and "without time to respond".
"Victoria's road toll is at an all-time high in 15 years, nearly the same amount of time this government has failed regional and rural Victorians in the provision of safer and more reliable roads," he said.
The Bendigo Advertiser understand the Department of Transport and Planning had a total of 5800 employees, with 316 total jobs to go from the organisation.
