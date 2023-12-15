Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

GovHub jobs axed as government department cuts 'essential' regional roles

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated December 15 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Department of Transport and Planning is cutting jobs, including at the Bendigo GovHub.
The Department of Transport and Planning is cutting jobs, including at the Bendigo GovHub.

State government job cuts have put regional Victorians at risk of losing their voice on roads and infrastructure projects, according to the Community and Public Sector Union.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.