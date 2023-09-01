The state government's $133 million Bendigo GovHub Galkangu is officially opened, following a visit from Premier Daniel Andrews.
The three-storey building in the centre of Bendigo will concentrate government agencies and departments in the one location, including the City of Greater Bendigo, the Departments of Environment, Water, Land and Planning and Jobs, Precincts and Region, as well as the agriculture, regional development, sport and recreation and parks departments.
Deputy Premier and Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan said having different levels of government in the one building would allow for better collaboration.
The deputy premier couldn't say how many people were working in the building, which the state government had previously said could fit 1000 workers, but the GovHub would encourage more government staff to work in the office, rather than at home.
"I'm sure as time goes on the opportunities to work in a place like this that provides for dynamic conversations at work between colleagues, different government departments and agencies will be a great reason to come and work," she said.
"As well as be working in a building that's designed for the workforce designed to support their best start work every single day."
Staff from the City of Greater Bendigo were allocated 397 desks however have 525 staff who would work in the building.
The Bendigo Advertiser understands the City has flexible working arrangements for staff, with a number on annual leave or off sick at any time.
The state government was contacted for further comment.
Premier Daniel Andrews joined Ms Allan and Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards at the "one-stop-shop for government services" on Friday, September 1.
Mr Andrews said the new building would give Bendigo ratepayers "access to the services they need closer to home" and would re-orientate what the centre of Bendigo is.
He said opening the GovHub completed the "trifecta" of state government funded buildings, after Bendigo TAFE and the Bendigo Law Courts.
Galkangu means "make things happen together" in traditional Dja Dja Wurrung language, and the building features many representations of the traditional owner culture.
Its facade features a Dja Dja Wurrung shield which represents values of respect, recognition and self-determination.
