Premier Daniel Andrews officially opens Bendigo GovHub Galkangu

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated September 1 2023 - 7:50pm, first published 5:00pm
The state government's $133 million Bendigo GovHub Galkangu is officially opened, following a visit from Premier Daniel Andrews.

