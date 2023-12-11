LVFNL 2024 fixture: Three big games to mark in your diary

At times, it feels only around the corner, but we still have four months until the return of local footy for the 2024 season.
While there is still plenty of water to cross under the bridge, we've gotten a little taste of next season, with the Loddon Valley Football Netball League dropping their 2024 fixture on Monday morning.
Marong begins another premiership defence at home to Mitiamo, where the back-to-back champions will be expected to raise their flag.
A rematch of the preliminary final between Bears Lagoon-Serpentine and Pyramid Hill is the blockbuster footy fixture of the opening weekend.
Most of the off-season talk has centered around Bridgewater's signings, and they'll begin their campaign with matches against 2023 non-finalists Newbridge and Maiden Gully YCW (night match).
Calivil United will open their season at Raywood against MGYCW.
We'll have to wait until round three for both the footy and netball grand final rematches.
The Bendigo Advertiser has picked out three footy games LVFNL fans should mark in their diary for the early part of the 2024 season.
ROUND ONE - BEARS LAGOON-SERPENTINE VS PYRAMID HILL
A rematch of this year's preliminary final is the feature clash for round one of the LVFNL 2024 season.
The Bulldogs proved too strong that afternoon out at Calivil as they romped home in the final term, kicking six goals to one to secure a 52-point victory and grand final berth.
Justin Laird coached the Bears that day as he has for the past two seasons, but while the back-to-back best and fairest winner has signed on, Sandhurst defender Jake Wilkinson has taken the reigns as senior coach.
The Dragons defender played over 100 senior games in the BFNL and will be joined by the returning Darcy Hawker and gun ruckman Nathan Twigg from Boort.
ROUND TWO - MAIDEN GULLY YCW VS BRIDGEWATER
The only game fixtured to be played under lights in 2024 sees two sides who have had significant changes sweep through their clubs this off-season.
The round two clash between 2023 wooden spooners MGYCW and Bridgewater will be sure to attract a decent crowd under lights with the star power the Mean Machine has acquired.
The announcement of Strathfieldsaye champion goalkicker Lachlan Sharp as Bridgewater co-coach for 2024 alongside Rick Ladson was one of the biggest Bendigo footy stories of the year.
He brings with him Harry Conway, Jack Neylon and Joe Mayes from the Storm.
Sharp isn't the only BFNL legend playing for the Mean Machine next year, with former Sandhurst captain, Michelsen Medal winner and premiership player Lee Coghlan returning to his junior club.
ROUND THREE - MARONG VS PYRAMID HILL
The first grand final rematch of 2024 will be hosted by defending premiers Marong in round three.
One of the big questions next season will be whether the Maroons drop back to the pack a little, and with Mitiamo and Newbridge in the opening fortnight, round three presents as their first real test.
Multiple century goalkicker and dual premiership star Brandyn Grenfell has left for Nyah-Nyah West United, but the Panthers have recruited Shaun Knott, Todd Davies, Cory Jacobs, Ryan Wellington and Sam Dean.
ROUND 1 - APRIL 13
Calivil United vs MGYCW (Raywood)
Bridgewater vs Newbridge
Marong vs Mitiamo
BL Serpentine vs Pyramid Hill
BYE Inglewood
ROUND 2 - APRIL 20
Newbridge vs Marong
Pyramid Hill vs Calivil United
Inglewood vs BL Serpentine
MGYCW vs Bridgewater (N)
BYE Mitiamo
ROUND 3 - APRIL 27 (ANZAC ROUND)
Bridgewater vs Inglewood
Marong vs Pyramid Hill
BL Serpentine vs Newbridge
Mitiamo vs MGYCW
BYE Calivil United
ROUND 4 - MAY 4
Pyramid Hill vs Bridgewater
Marong vs BL Serpentine
Inglewood vs Newbridge
Calivil United vs Mitiamo
BYE MGYCW
ROUND 5 - MAY 11
MGYCW vs Inglewood
Mitiamo vs Pyramid Hill
Calivil United vs Marong
Bridgewater vs BL Serpentine
BYE Newbridge
ROUND 6 - MAY 18
BL Serpentine vs Calivil United
Newbridge vs MGYCW
Marong vs Bridgewater
Inglewood vs Mitiamo
BYE Pyramid Hill
ROUND 7 - MAY 25 (RECONCILIATION ROUND)
MGYCW vs Marong
Mitiamo vs BL Serpentine
Calivil United vs Inglewood
Pyramid Hill vs Newbridge
BYE Bridgewater
ROUND 8 - JUNE 1
BL Serpentine vs MGYCW
Bridgewater vs Mitiamo
Newbridge vs Calivil United
Inglewood vs Pyramid Hill
BYE Marong
ROUND 9 - JUNE 15
Marong vs Inglewood
Mitiamo vs Newbridge
MGYCW vs Pyramid Hill
Calivil United vs Bridgewater
BYE BL Serpentine
ROUND 10 - JUNE 22
MGYCW vs Calivil United
Newbridge vs Bridgewater
Mitiamo vs Marong
Pyramid Hill vs BL Serpentine
ROUND 11 - JUNE 29
Bridgewater vs MGYCW
Marong vs Newbridge
Calivil United vs Pyramid Hill
BL Serpentine vs Inglewood
BYE Mitiamo
ROUND 12 - JULY 6
Inglewood vs Bridgewater
Pyramid Hill vs Marong
Newbridge vs BL Serpentine
MGYCW vs Mitiamo
BYE Calivil United
ROUND 13 - JULY 13
Bridgewater vs Pyramid Hill
BL Serpentine vs Marong
Newbridge vs Inglewood
Mitiamo vs Calivil United
BYE MGYCW
ROUND 14 - JULY 20
Inglewood vs MGYCW
Pyramid Hill vs Mitiamo
Marong vs Calivil United
BL Serpentine vs Bridgewater
BYE Newbridge
ROUND 15 - JULY 27
Calivil United vs BL Serpentine
MGYCW vs Newbridge
Bridgewater vs Marong
Mitiamo vs Inglewood
BYE Pyramid Hill
ROUND 16 - AUGUST 3
Marong vs MGYCW
BL Serpentine vs Mitiamo
Inglewood vs Calivil United
Newbridge vs Pyramid Hill
BYE Bridgewater
ROUND 17 - AUGUST 10
MGYCW vs BL Serpentine
Mitiamo vs Bridgewater
Calivil United vs Newbridge
Pyramid Hill vs Inglewood
BYE Marong
ROUND 18 - AUGUST 17
Inglewood vs Marong
Newbridge vs Mitiamo
Pyramid Hill vs MGYCW
Bridgewater vs Calivil United
BYE BL Serpentine
FINALS:
Qualifying Final - August 24
Elimination Final - August 25
First & Second Semi-Finals - August 31 & September 1
Preliminary Final - September 7
Grand Final - September 14
