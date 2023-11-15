Bendigo Advertiser
Friday, 17 November 2023
Monfries, Filo sign on as co-coaches of Maiden Gully YCW

Luke West
By Luke West
November 15 2023 - 8:00pm
New Maiden Gully YCW co-coach Shaun Filo. Picture by Maiden Gully YCW FNC
New Maiden Gully YCW co-coach Shaun Filo. Picture by Maiden Gully YCW FNC

FORMER AFL player Angus Monfries and Shawn Filo will co-coach Maiden Gully YCW in the Loddon Valley league next year.

Local News

