After shaky start with bat Spitfires improve to 2-0 in GVBBL

BENDIGO'S Sporties Spitfires survived an early scare with the bat in their run-chase against the SRP Mud Dogs to improve to 2-0 in the Goulburn Valley Bush Bash League on Sunday.
After bowling the Mud Dogs out for 90 at Shepparton's Deakin Reserve the Spitfires were on the ropes in reply at 6-26 in the seventh over.
However, with their backs against the wall it was the duo of Xavier Ryan and Chathura Damith who came to the rescue for the Spitfires.
Ryan (30 n.o. off 22) and Damith (33 n.o. off 23) ensured the Spitfires overcame their shaky start to win by four wickets with 38 balls to spare.
The pair shared in an unbroken partnership of 68 as the Spitfires answered with 6-94.
Damith had also been instrumental in the Sporties' successful run-chase against the Hurley Hotel Hounds when he made 31 off 14 balls in round one.
Earlier, the Spitfires bowled the Mud Dogs out in the 18th over. The Mud Dogs had one stage been 0-36 before losing 10-54.
Spinners Kyle Humphrys (3-25) and captain Liam Smith (3-14) both took three wickets for the Spitfires, while paceman Brent Hamblin claimed 2-7 off 2.2 overs.
In Sunday's other round two game the Hurley Hotel Hounds (6-158) beat the Jarvis Delahey Crushers (7-149).
The Spitfires will play the Jarvis Delahey Crushers in their round three game at Echuca's Victoria Park on January 21.
