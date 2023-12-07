A ton of relief as Ryan savours maiden first XI century for Goers

BENDIGO'S Xavier Ryan says there's a sense of relief that after more than 100 innings he finally has his maiden first XI century for the Goers.
On what were bowler-friendly conditions across the Bendigo District Cricket Association last Saturday, it was the Goers led by opening batsman Ryan who bucked the trend and cashed in on the invitation to bat first against Huntly North.
It was a day in which across the BDCA first XI a wicket fell every 12.6 runs and four of the five teams that won the toss bowled.
Yet Ryan himself batted almost the entire 85 overs of play in making 122 in the Goers' 6-272 against the Power at Strauch Reserve.
For Ryan, his debut first XI century has certainly been a long time in the making.
The 24-year-old debuted in the first XI for the Goers in 2014-15 and last Saturday was his 102nd innings, hence the relief at finally being able to raise his bat for reaching three figures.
"It was more of a relief than anything to get there last Saturday and makes those extra net sessions that you do outside of the usual Tuesday and Thursday nights all the more worth it," Ryan said on Thursday.
"It was exciting to get there, but most importantly, really good to be able to contribute towards the team getting a good total that we can, hopefully, defend this week.
"It's nice to contribute and be able to tick off a personal reward as well."
Keeper-batsman Ryan, who has been managing a quad niggle this season, showed tremendous application in his innings.
He batted through until the third ball of the 84th over before flicking a catch on the leg side to Shane Gilchrist.
Ryan faced 266 balls during his innings and given the slowness of the Strauch Reserve outfield there was plenty of running between the wickets.
Of the Goers' score of 272, just 76 runs came in boundaries, with only 17 hit for the day - eight of which were struck by Ryan.
"It was a little bit overcast out at Huntly last week during our warm-up and then when you see at the toss we got sent in it just makes you that little bit more hungry and puts a bit more emphasis on wanting to get the team away to a good start as an opening batsman," Ryan said.
"It was good to get a solid foundation and then go on with it. I've got a few starts this year, but haven't been able to go on with it, so I placed some real importance on getting off to a good start having been sent in and then capitalising."
Ryan's 122 followed knocks of 49, 32, 22 and 42 across the first four rounds of the season.
Last Saturday was the third time he has faced more than 100 balls in his five hits so far, having also occupied the crease for 187 balls against Strathfieldsaye (49) in round one and 103 balls against Bendigo United (42) in his previous innings.
"I try to bat to the conditions and the situation. In that round one game against Strathfieldsaye at the QEO we were losing wickets at times when we didn't want to," Ryan said.
"The way I bat is more around a team focus; if I've got someone down the other end going well then I can be that anchor through the innings to help set up a good total.
"It all fell into place well last weekend having Jimmy Ryan (55 off 79) and Kyle Humphrys (52 off 66) both scoring at a decent rate, which allowed me to play my role.
"It did take a bit of concentration, especially with the amount of running we had to do because there wasn't a lot of boundaries hit for the day.
"The fitness side had to kick in as well as the concentration... there was a lot of twos and threes run rather than boundaries hit.
"The legs were feeling it a bit towards the end of the innings, but it was just good to get amongst it and get a good score for the team."
Ryan's ton was the ninth first XI century scored across the first nine weeks of the BDCA season.
He's also the fourth player already this season to make their maiden first XI ton along with Kangaroo Flat's Daniel Barber, Strathdale-Maristians' James Barri and Bendigo United's Riley Treloar.
As for the prospect of accomplishing the rare feat of carrying his bat through the innings, Ryan said it was not a consideration that entered his mind as stumps drew near, with his innings ultimately ending nine balls before the close of play.
"Once I got to 100 I wanted to accelerate and get as big a score as we could," Ryan said.
"Batting through the whole innings didn't cross my mind at all; it was all about maximising the team's score the best I could and if that meant that I got out then so be it and someone else gets to come in and do the same thing then that would be fine."
Ryan brought his 100 up with a leg glance for two off Power spinner Sandun Ranathunga and in doing so joined his dad Tony Ryan, cousin James Ryan and uncle Mark Ryan as a first XI century-maker for the Goers, who are aiming to improve their 2-2 record to 3-2 this weekend by successfully defending their score.
Following Saturday's completion to round five Ryan will back up again on Sunday and play for the Sporties Spitfires against the SRP Mud Dogs in round two of the Goulburn Valley Bush Bash League at Shepparton's Deakin Reserve.
158 - Brayden Stepien (WH)
v Sandhurst, round 3
123 - Ryan Grundy (HN)
v Strathdale, round 4
122 - Xavier Ryan (Bgo)
v Huntly North, round 5
115 - Ryan Grundy (HN)
v White Hills, round 2
111 - Rhys Irwin (WH)
v Huntly North, round 2
110* - Daniel Barber (KF)
v Eaglehawk, round 1
109 - James Barri (SM)
v Huntly North, round 4
108 - Riley Treloar (BU)
v Bendigo, round 4
100* - Grant Waldron (SM)
v Bendigo United, round 3
