Sporties Spitfires make a splash in T20 Big Bash cricket league

The Sporties Spitfires made a successful start to their inaugural Goulburn Valley Big Bash League campaign.
The Spitfires defeated the defending champion Hurley Hotel Hounds by two wickets in an enthralling contest at Dower Park.
Chasing the Hounds' total of 7-165, the Spitfires' star-studded top-order were back in the sheds before the halfway mark.
Melbourne's Zane Keighran (19 off eight balls) had an entertaining, but brief stay, while state player James Seymour battled his way to 10 off 20 balls.
Camberwell's Chris Thewlis, who made a century for Golden Square in BDCA T20 cricket last week, blasted 29 off 19 balls before he was clean bowled.
Two more imports - Cam Williams (16) and Nick Butters (nine) - fell cheaply and the Spitfires looked in all sorts of trouble at 6-105 after 12 overs.
It was the locals who saw the Spitfires over the line.
Strathfieldsaye's Chathura Damith turned the game on its head with 31 off 14 balls, including two sixes off his Jets' team-mate Savith Priyan (1-28), who opened the bowling for the Hounds.
Eaglehawk's Ben Williams made 12 in a 41-run stand with Damith before the Jets's all-rounder was stumped off a leg-side wide.
When Williams departed with the score on 155, skipper Liam Smith and Brent Hamblin required 11 runs off 14 balls.
Two singles off the next four deliveries cut the equation to nine runs to win off 10 balls.
Facing the medium-pace of the Hounds' Matt Hinks, Smith flicked the ball through square-leg for a boundary to ease the pressure.
Not known for his big hitting, Smith (15 not out) iced the game with a big six over mid-wicket two balls later.
Earlier in the day, a hard-hitting cameo from former Sandhurst all-rounder Anthony McMahon ensured the Hounds posted a competitive total.
McMahon smashed 44 not out off 21 balls, including seven fours and one six.
Best with the ball for the Spitfires were James Barri (2-41), Smith (1-21), Luke Stagg (1-26) and Hamblin (1-32).
Meanwhile, in the first game played on Sunday, Sandhurst's Taylor Beard (38 not out off 27 balls and 2-25) lifted the SRP Mud Dogs (6-159) to a four-wicket win over the Jarvis Delahey Crushers (8-155).
Round two of the competition will be played in Shepparton on Sunday, December 10.
