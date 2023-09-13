Three of the Bendigo Pioneers most talented prospects will play on the MCG on AFL grand final day.
Sandhurst duo Archer Day-Wicks and Tobie Travaglia and Moama's Jobe Shanahan will play in the AFL Futures match.
The best under-17 talent from across the country will feature in the match, which provides the opportunity for a selection of next year's draft prospects to display their talents on the AFL's biggest stage.
"The last couple of years we've maybe only had one player, so to get three this year is pretty awesome,'' Bendigo Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree said.
"There's been comments in the community recently asking 'how come the Pioneers can't win finals?'.
"From a program point of view we have, potentially, the number one draft pick, three others that made the Draft Combine and three others make the Future Stars game - that's the success of our program.
"We continue to develop and support our players. It's not about the wins and losses.
"We'd love to win every week, and it's not like we're not trying, but the success of the program is not based on wins and losses."
O'Bree said the talented trio deserved their place in the elite game.
"We gave Archer and Tobie a taste of Talent League last year as 16-year-olds, so that they knew what the requirements of the competition was,'' O'Bree said.
"They had consistent seasons this year where they sacrificed a number of things in their lives and their footy to prepare themselves the best they could.
"Jobe was exactly the same. Even though he didn't play as a 16-year-old, he sacrificed a (private) school scholarship to stay at home and play Talent League footy from the comfort of home.
"It's a great part of their journey so far."
Shanahan has great hands and can play at either end of the ground, Travaglia plays most of his footy on the wing or half-back, while Day-Wicks is a midfielder/forward.
"We really like Jobe as a forward, but we really value his versatility,'' O'Bree said.
"He's played some of his best footy in defence, but he also had a good patch through the midfield as well. It's good that he's developing his footy in a number of areas.
"Tobie is a serious competitor and he has an elite work rate.
"That work rate is what allows him to keep showing up and his intercept marking is getting stronger all the time.
"Arch will get better as the weeks go on after he missed a significant patch of footy and training through injury and illness,'' O'Bree said.
"The longer he goes in the season the better he'll get."
