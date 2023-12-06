Blog: Severe weather warning for central Victoria districts

Happy Thursday Greater Bendigo and welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's daily live blog.
Below you'll find live news and community updates from our community. Check out yesterday's blog here.
We're in for a warm, overcast day with a top of 30 degrees and 30 per cent chance of rain. The warm temperatures will continue to the end of the week, with a high of 35 degrees tomorrow, before a cool change on Saturday with a high of 22.
The fire danger for today is moderate.
Here's what's making news this morning:
A hay company will stand trail over a Bendigo workers death in 2021, plans for a 55-house development in Junortoun have been lodged, and Epsom Primary School students have delivered some Christmas cheer to the hospital's children's ward.
With that, here's our blog. Stick with us, it may take a while to load.
