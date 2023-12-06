Plans for 55-house development in Junortoun looks to a green future

A company committed to "building communities" has lodged a 55-house development in Junortoun for the City of Greater Bendigo council to sign off on.
Villawood submitted the planning application in late November which outlined the goal of building dozens of 2000-plus square-metre lots.
The subject land in the application is located on the McIvor Highway just past the BIG4 Bendigo Holiday Park and Catherine McAuley College campus.
Villawood regional general manager Julian Perez said the lots would go towards helping ease the housing crisis while balancing the need to preserve native vegetation.
He said the size of the block was also taken into consideration.
"We've got a housing shortage so we are trying to maximise the available area," he said.
"What can I say? We are the city within the forest. We need to protect all of our trees but we are also running out of available land.
"Now, going too small (in block size) out (in Junortoun) changes the character of the area ... we are not going to be putting 300 to 500-square metre blocks out in Junortoun."
Mr Perez said about 30 per cent of the land being built on would remain as natural vegetation to try and preserve as much greenery as possible for the neighbourhood.
He said all precautions including bushfire, vegetation, water supply and sewer services had been taken into account during the development of the planning application.
"We are building a track (from the housing development) down to the school and down to the O'Keefe Trail," Mr Perez said.
Mr Perez said Villawood now had to wait to see if council would object or need anything on the original application changed.
The overall parcel of land is roughly 28 hectares in size.
As the planning application is in its early stages, there is no timeline on when the documentation may come before council for a decision.
