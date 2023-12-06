Epsom students spread the Christmas cheer to hospital's children's ward

Christmas has come early for patients on the children's ward at Bendigo Health.
Epsom Primary School students paid a visit to the hospital on December 6 to deliver presents and decorations to help spread some Christmas cheer to fellow youngsters who may not be in the best of health at this time of year.
Grade 5 teacher Justin Cumming said students had spent the past month preparing for the visit to the ward.
"They made a lot of presents themselves and we also put a call out to the school community for donations of any spares (presents) and decorations," he said.
"It's a way of spreading the kindness and goodwill (of the season)."
The visit has become an annual event ever since it was first suggested by grade 1 student Rylie Mooney.
Now in grade 4, Rylie recounted what first inspired her idea three years ago.
"At the time my mum was sick and I wanted to come up with something to take my mind off it," Rylie said.
"She also works here (at the hospital) and it was close to Christmas and I wanted all the kids in here to feel the love."
It led to her fellow school students decorating the Christmas tree at the hospital and the event has grown from there.
One of the patients on the children's ward at the time of the school's more recent visit was Catherine McKenner.
The 11-year-old has type-1 diabetes and was admitted to the children's ward over the weekend due to her high blood sugar levels.
Catherine said it was exciting to see the students visit the ward.
"A lot of the other kids (on the ward) have left so it is only really me and the babies here now so it was good to have the visit and gifts," she said.
Bendigo Health acting nurse unit manager Kate Lim said the hospital appreciated the generosity of the Epsom school students and families.
"It brightens up the kids who have to stay in here over Christmas and the extra decorations and gifts help spread a lot more cheer," she said.
