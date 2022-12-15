Youngsters from Epsom Primary School have spread some festive cheer through a generous Christmas donation to the children's ward at Bendigo Hospital.
The idea for what the school have called the "acts of kindness" Christmas decorations project came from then grade one pupil Rylie a couple of years ago when she suggested the children could decorate the Christmas tree for young patients.
Rylie said she wanted to do "something special for Christmas" for those who were unwell, especially because her mother also worked in healthcare.
She spoke to her student council about the idea and from there it snowballed.
In response, families at the school donated decorations for the tree while members of the student council also tried out their craft skills to make a few of their own.
The school also donated a few new Christmas books for young patients.
Unit manager Debbie Forbes said the staff were all "very, very impressed".
"We all know being in hospital just before Christmas is not much fun," Ms Forbes said.
"We try and make it as much fun as we can but of course you want to be at home with your family at Christmas."
Ms Forbes said the hospital staff try to get all children home for Christmas but for those that are too unwell they try to make the wards as festive as possible.
Rylie may have come up with the idea, but she said it had been a group effort when she and her fellow pupils delivered their sparkling, tinsel wrapped donation.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
