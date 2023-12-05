Blog: Fire fighters battling grass fires near Longlea, Colbinabbin

Happy Wednesday Greater Bendigo and welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's daily live blog.
We're in for another mostly sunny day with a top of 30 degrees and five per cent chance of rain. The warm temperatures will continue to the end of the week, with a high of 29 degrees tomorrow and 32 degrees on Friday.
The fire danger for today is moderate.
Here's what's making news this morning:
A fire investigator is expected to attend a house fire this morning, which significantly damaged a property at Kangaroo Flat, construction is officially underway on Golden Square Fire Brigade's new station, police are urging drivers to be safe on the roads this Christmas season, and demonstrators blockaded Bendigo's Thales factory in a bid to stop the export of arms.
