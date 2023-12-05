Bendigo Advertiser
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Fire investigators attend Kangaroo Flat fire that destroyed house

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated December 6 2023 - 2:26pm, first published December 5 2023 - 11:40pm
UPDATE, December 6, 2.17PM: The cause of a house fire on Julie Court in Kangaroo Flat on Tuesday is not being treated as suspicious, police said.

