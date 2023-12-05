Fire investigators attend Kangaroo Flat fire that destroyed house

UPDATE, December 6, 2.17PM: The cause of a house fire on Julie Court in Kangaroo Flat on Tuesday is not being treated as suspicious, police said.
Earlier: Several CFA units were called to a blaze in Julie Court, Kangaroo Flat shortly after 9pm on Tuesday night that saw the property set fully alight and left its rear section gutted.
Police indicated the cause of the fire was so far undetermined and there would be a guard at the house overnight, with fire investigators due to attend on Wednesday morning.
Damage to the property was reportedly so extensive it was unlikely to remain standing but someone who had been inside had safely got out.
Firefighters, some of whom had donned breathing apparatus, later hosed down and bagged their suits as a precaution against the presence of asbestos.
Several people who were milling around at the scene were questioned separately by police, and at least two of them were involved in brief angry exchanges with the apparent resident of the property.
With the house uninhabitable, the woman would be needing alternative accommodation, police acknowledged.
The red and blue lights of the fire engines in Julie Court were not the only flashing colour in the neighbourhood, with the occasional twinkle of Christmas lights also emerging from out of the dark Kangaroo Flat night.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.