Blog: Paris exhibition tix on sale, Vic police industrial action continues

Happy Monday Greater Bendigo, welcome to another week and welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's daily live blog.
Below you'll find traffic news and community updates from our community. Check out yesterday's blog here.
We're in for a mostly sunny day with a top of 31 degrees and zero per cent chance of any rain. It looks like a warm start to the week, with temperatures of 34 degrees tomorrow and 29 degrees on Wednesday.
The fire danger for today is moderate.
Here's what's making news this morning:
Greater Bendigo councilor and deputy mayor Matthew Evans will stand against Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters at the next federal election as the Liberal candidate, organisers of this year's Toy Dash to Pratty's Patch said it was the biggest turnout ever, and families have soaked in the Christmas cheer as different community groups hosted carols events.
With that, here's our blog. Stick with us, it may take a while to load.
