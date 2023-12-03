Bendigo Advertiser
Monday, 4 December 2023
Santa runs out of stock at biggest ever Toy Dash to Pratty's Patch

By Jenny Denton
Updated December 4 2023 - 8:14am, first published December 3 2023 - 8:24pm
Sunday's Toy Dash to Pratty's Patch was the 10th annual toy run organised by Melanie Tatt and the eighth to finish up at Pratty's Patch.

