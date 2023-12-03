Santa runs out of stock at biggest ever Toy Dash to Pratty's Patch

Sunday's Toy Dash to Pratty's Patch was the 10th annual toy run organised by Melanie Tatt and the eighth to finish up at Pratty's Patch.
It had "the biggest turnout ever", Ms Tatt said.
"The toys this year are just phenomenal. Without this event there would be so many Central Victorian families that would go without."
The initial run, a decade ago, had come out of the idea to run a "show car" event for charity, the Lockwood South mother explained.
Having children of her own since then had brought home the importance of "making magic happen" for kids throughout the community.
Ms Tatt, who has a three and six-year-old, started organising the event in June.
"I knew it was going to be big," she said.
Such was demand on the day from younger attendees that Santa ran out of lollypops.
Kangaroo Flat mechanic Graeme Redwood, had been to all but one of the runs in his black '57 Chevy.
He said about 110 cars had set out from the starting point in Ravenswood on Sunday.
A fair number of motorbikes and several prime movers also made the trip.
A significant number of vehicles had also arrived in Maiden Gully from other locations, he said.
'Red' had got involved in the run because he knew Ms Tatt, and couldn't say enough in praise of her efforts.
"I went to the first one and have been here every year," he said.
"There's always people out there doing it hard and it's good to give them a hand."
It was also good to catch up with a pile of mates and check out the cars, he acknowledged.
Set up in the pub's expansive surrounds were a live music stage, jumping castle and face painting stalls, along with a stunning range of restored cars gleaming in the early afternoon sun.
Ms Tatt said the cost of the music and face painting had been covered by sponsors this year, who were too numerous to list.
Inside at the bar, the publicans were run off their feet
"Very appreciative, excellent, well done," one of them said.
The large stack of amassed presents was set to be transferred to the Salvation Army for distribution.
Ms Tatt also planned to buy more gifts with the takings from the day's raffle.
"The reaction I get from the Salvation Army volunteers when I take them in is amazing,"she said. "Everyone is so thrilled."
Despite some exhaustion she was "100 per cent" sure the event would be running again next year.
"It's so worth it," she said.
