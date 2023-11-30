Bendigo Advertiser
Friday, 1 December 2023
Barri content just to play his role - and he's doing it well

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated November 30 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 11:45am
Strathdale-Maristians' James Barri at Suns training at Bell Oval this week. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Strathdale-Maristians' James Barri at Suns training at Bell Oval this week. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

JUST pleased to be playing his role in the side is how the Bendigo District Cricket Association's leading run-scorer describes his first four rounds of the season.

