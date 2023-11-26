Bendigo Advertiser
Monday, 27 November 2023
James Barri, Riley Treloar savour first centuries in BDCA

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated November 26 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 1:54pm
Taylor Beard bagged 5-14 off 16.1 overs for Sandhurst against Golden Square on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe
Taylor Beard bagged 5-14 off 16.1 overs for Sandhurst against Golden Square on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe

STRATHDALE-Maristians' James Barri and Bendigo United's Riley Treloar both scored their maiden BDCA first XI centuries as their teams completed wins in round four on Saturday.

