James Barri, Riley Treloar savour first centuries in BDCA

STRATHDALE-Maristians' James Barri and Bendigo United's Riley Treloar both scored their maiden BDCA first XI centuries as their teams completed wins in round four on Saturday.
Barri's Suns remain a perfect 4-0 and the only undefeated team after beating Huntly North by 105 runs at Bell Oval.
The Suns made the BDCA's highest score since December, 2019, of 9-368 in reply to Huntly North's 263.
The win was highlighted by Barri's century as he continued his stellar start to the season.
Having narrowly fallen short of what would have been his first century in round 11 last season against the Power when dismissed for 97, this time there was no near-miss for Barri as he compiled 109.
The Suns had started the day at 1-43 and after losing Daniel Clohesy (20) on the second ball of the day and Grant Waldron (2) early were under pressure at 3-51 as the Power gave themselves a genuine sniff of an upset.
However, Barri proved a major thorn in the side of the Power, with his century the backbone of the Suns' successful chase.
Barri showed his talent with 12 fours and one six in his 194-ball stay at the crease and after four rounds is the competition's leading run-scorer with 305, which includes three scores of at least 80 from his four innings.
"We've always commented on his maturity and skill and the way he has started this season, he really has been the leader of our batting," Suns' captain Cameron Taylor said of Barri.
"Today was a really important time when he came in... we had runs to get and with three of our more experienced batters out from very early in the day and plenty of work to do, so it was really good the way he stepped up and got the job done for us."
Having started his innings at 2-43, Barri was the sixth wicket to fall with the Suns 21 runs from victory when caught by the Power's Deacon Marsh off Judd Gilchrist (3-57).
Barri's 109 was the second century of the match after Huntly North skipper Ryan Grundy's 123 the previous week.
The Suns' innings included a 108-run stand for the fifth wicket between Barri and James Vlaeminck (54), while veteran all-rounders Ben DeAraugo (49) and Sam Johnston (37) later struck 16 boundaries between them as they put on 81 for the eighth wicket.
Huntly North debutante Marsh (1-71) claimed his first A grade wicket when he removed Jack Neylon (19), while also taking three catches.
The Power's bowling stocks were weakened by the day two unavailability of Shane Gilchrist, while Mustafa Kamal didn't bowl on Saturday.
Riley Treloar's century powered Bendigo United to its third win of the season against Bendigo at Atkins Street.
The Redbacks lost just three wickets on the way to chasing down Bendigo's 191.
With Treloar and Wil Pinniger anchoring the run-chase, the Redbacks answered with 3-194, winning the game in the 67th over.
Both Treloar and Pinniger made their highest first XI scores for the Redbacks, with the pair putting on 165 for the second wicket.
Bendigo United's run-chase got off to a shaky start when opener Marcus Mangiameli (4) was caught by wicket-keeper Xavier Ryan off Bailey Goodwin in the fifth over.
That left the Redbacks' 1-9, but Bendigo wouldn't take another wicket until the 59th over with the score on 174 as Pinniger and Treloar batted the visitors into a position of dominance.
Left-hander Treloar surpassed his previous highest score of 74 by making 108 from 178 balls with 14 boundaries and two sixes.
And Pinniger made his second half-century in three innings with his knock of 59 from 160 balls.
After putting the Redbacks in command, Treloar and Pinniger fell within two runs of each other before captain Clayton Holmes (17 n.o.) and Darcy Mills (3 n.o.) finished the job for the Redbacks, whose 3-1 start is in stark contrast to last season when they were behind the eight-ball from the outset after losing their first four games.
Goodwin (2-57) took two of the three wickets for the Goers, including finally breaking the Treloar-Pinninger partnership when he had Treloar caught by Kynan Gard at mid-wicket.
Strathfieldsaye took 8-63 in the resumption of its game against Eaglehawk to beat the Hawks by 22 runs at Tannery Lane.
Eaglehawk had started the day at 2-49 chasing Strathfieldsaye's 134.
Needing just 86 runs with eight wickets in hand had the Hawks entering day two as favourites, but they were unable to curtail the influence of Strathfieldsaye's Chathura Damith and captain Ben Devanny.
Damith (5-57) and Devanny (4-16) combined for nine wickets for the innings for the Jets, who improved to 3-1 with the victory to be one of the early-season surprise packets given the turnover of players they have experienced.
Damith is in fine nick with the ball, with his 5-57 following the 5-19 he took in a Twenty20 game against Sandhurst nine days earlier.
In what was a game where ball clearly dominated bat, Damith also made a vital 32 on day one.
"Chatty has always been a quality bowler, but I think he's picked up an extra yard and is getting a bit more movement off the seam," Devanny said.
"He has picked up quite a few bowled wickets over the past few weeks; this is the best I've seen him bowl since he has been with us."
Meanwhile, Devanny, who bowled unchanged on Saturday, produced the incredibly economical figures of 4-16 from 26 overs, which included 16 maidens.
"There was a little bit of swing today, which was nice, and the fielders backed me up and it was good to be able to build the pressure for Chatty at the other end," said Devanny, who has now bowled 65 overs for the season and conceded just 74 runs.
Opener Ben Williams (36) top-scored for the Hawks, who had six players dismissed for less than five and are now 0-4.
The Bulldogs could muster just 102 in reply and, like Huntly North and Eaglehawk, now find themselves at 0-4.
Lock in Sandhurst's Taylor Beard for the three votes after he backed up his day one 80 with the bat by taking 5-14 off 16.1 overs with the ball.
"Beardy was excellent today. It was a little bit overcast and he was swinging the ball sideways," Sandhurst captain Dylan Gibson said.
"It was pretty tough going out there for the batsmen... he was just on the spot all day.
"Overall, it was a really complete performance by the boys over the two weeks.
"We fielded really well also, so it was nice to be able to do all three facets of the game well."
Sandhurst wicket-keeper Ash Gray had a productive day behind the stumps with four catches and a stumping, with three of his dismissals off the bowling of spinner Liam Stubbings (3-24).
Only Ben Derrick (23) made more than 20 for Golden Square, which had five players dismissed for less than three.
Kangaroo Flat kept intact an unbeaten run against White Hills that stretches back to the 2014-15 season.
The reigning premier Roos answered White Hills' 150 with 252 at Scott Street having resumed the day at 2-107.
Stalwart Adam Burns (48), Dylan Klemm (47) and captain Jake Klemm (46) were the chief run-scorers for the Roos, who passed their target three wickets down.
Nick Wharton (2-77) and spinners Michael Nalesnyik (2-57) and Max Shepherd (2-53) all took two wickets for the Demons.
