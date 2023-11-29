Top order tons feature prominently in BDCA Team of the Round

Three superb centuries from top-order stars underscored the importance of a solid platform in round four of the BDCA.
Ryan Grundy, Riley Treloar and James Barri all posted triple figures and feature in the Bendigo Advertiser's Team of the Round for round four.
It was also a good weekend for the all-rounders, with multiple strong performances by swing and seam bowlers backed up with the bat.
1 Ryan Grundy 123 (180) (C) - Huntly North
The Power's best player made his second ton of the season, this time against premiership favourite Strathdale-Maristians.
His 180-ball vigil was littered with 16 boundaries and two sixes as he held the Powers' innings together.
2 Matt Newbold 52 (153) - Strathfieldsaye
While others may have made more, the importance of Newbold's innings at the top of the order for the Jets can't be understated.
In a low-scoring clash, Newbold was the only player to pass 50, and his knock allowed the Jets to post a total of 134, which they defended.
3 Riley Treloar 108 (178) - Bendigo United
The Redback's first drop is in career-best form, and on Saturday, he brought up his maiden first XI century.
His composed knock ensured the Redbacks chased down 192 with ease.
The left-hander has made 231 runs, averaging 46.2 across all competitions so far this season.
4 James Barri 109 (194) - Strathdale-Maristians
The BDCA's most in-form batsman also compiled his maiden first XI ton as the Suns moved to 4-0.
Barri entered the crease with his side in strife at 3-51, chasing 264, but by the time he was dismissed with 22 runs required, Barri had hit 12 boundaries and a six on his way to 109.
The young gun has surpassed 80 or more in three of his four two-day innings in 2023-24.
He becomes the first player to make the Team of the Round three times this season.
5 Chathura Damith 32 (43) & 5-57 18.5 - Strathfieldsaye
Damith keeps his place in the Team of the Round after a brilliant bowling performance.
The opening bowling combined with partner Ben Devanny (4-16 off 26.0) to roll the Hawks for 112.
He took the scalps of Harvey White and Angus Chisholm on day one to start the rot before claiming the next two wickets on Saturday.
He also made a vitally important 32 during the Jets batting innings.
6 Ashley Gray 63 (106) & 4 catches (WK) - Sandhurst
It was an easy call for the wicket-keeping spot this round, with the Dragons Ashley Gray finding form with the bat.
The experienced middle-order power hitter made his top score for the year before taking four catches with the gloves.
7 Taylor Beard 80 (104) & 5-14 16.1 - Sandhurst
Most likely the best performance of the round - the Dragons all-rounder ground the Bulldogs into the dirt with 80 from 104 deliveries.
On day two, Beard perfectly used the overcast conditions as he swung the ball around corners to take 5-14.
8 Adam Burns 48 (69) & 4-10 9.2 - Kangaroo Flat
The wily veteran left-armer gave White Hills nothing, only conceding ten runs from 9.2 overs while taking four scalps.
Burns then made 48 with the bat as Flat chased down 151.
9 Sam Johnston 37 (45) & 4-52 16.2 - Strathdale-Maristians
The Suns' opening bowler tore through the Power's tail, taking wickets seven, nine, and ten.
Batting at nine, Johnston made 37 when the game was over, but it shows how deep the Suns bat this season after he made 76 in round two.
10 Marcus Mangiameli 3-41 27.0 - Bendigo United
So far this season, spinners have dominated the Team of the Round, but only Mangiameli makes it this time.
The Redback's left-arm off-spinner kept things tight in his 27 overs and ran through the Goer's middle order, dismissing Kyle Humphrys, Joel Bothe and Dylan Johnstone.
11 Myles Wade 6-44 21.0 - Eaglehawk
In his first game for the club, Wade took the best figures of the round with 6-44.
The swing bowler is sure to be a vital addition to the Hawks lineup as they look to rectify their season before Christmas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.