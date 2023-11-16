Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Spin to win in Bendigo cricket Team of the Round

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated November 16 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strathfieldsaye's Savith Priyan was instrumental in his side's win over Golden Square.
Strathfieldsaye's Savith Priyan was instrumental in his side's win over Golden Square.

The value of spin bowling again came to the fore in the latest round of Bendigo cricket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.