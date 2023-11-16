Spin to win in Bendigo cricket Team of the Round

The value of spin bowling again came to the fore in the latest round of Bendigo cricket.
The Bendigo Advertiser's Team of the Round for round three is littered with spinners.
Leggie Cam Taylor led the charge with seven wickets, while three spinners took five-wicket hauls.
All-rounders Savith Priyan and Kyle Humphrys also had an impact with the ball.
Strathfieldsaye's Chathura Damith and White Hills' Rhys Irwin were the only new-ball bowlers to make the 11 this round.
BDCA Team of the Round for round three:
1. Brayden Stepien (White Hills): The wicket-keeper/batter belted 158 off just 189 balls to lead the Demons to a huge win over Sandhurst. Batting at number three, Stepien hit 18 boundaries and three sixes.
2. Savith Priyan (Strathfieldsaye): Man of the match performance in a low-scoring clash against Golden Square. His 46 with the bat was the highest-score for the match and he backed-up with 4-42 off 23.4 overs with the ball.
3. Grant Waldron (Strathdale-Maristians): The Suns' number three was back to his best in compiling an unbeaten 100 off 196 balls to guide his side to victory over Bendigo United.
4. James Ryan (Bendigo): The classy left-hander hit seven fours and two sixes on his way to 68 off 101 balls in the Goers' victory over Eaglehawk.
5. Kyle Humphrys (Bendigo): The left-hander posted a crucial half-century (51) and picked up two wickets with his off-spinners against the Borough.
6. Cam Taylor (Strathdale-Maristians): Bendigo United had no answer for the star leg-spinner. Taylor took 7-57 off 22.1 overs as the Suns dismissed the Redbacks for 198.
7. Rhys Irwin (White Hills): The Demons' all-rounder had an impact with bat and ball against Sandhurst. Irwin made an unbeaten 58 off 57 balls with the bat and took 3-39 with the ball.
8. Chathura Damith (Strathfieldsaye): The Jets' star took 4-21 and made 28 to reinforce his status as one of the premier all-rounders in the competition.
9. Liam Bowe (Sandhurst): The former Melbourne Stars BBL spinner produced his best figures of the season when he took 5-79 against White Hills.
10. Lachlan Wilson (Huntly North): The Power youngster tore through the Kangaroo Flat line-up and claimed career-best figures of 5-51. The leg-spinner has a bright future.
11. Fletcher Good (Eaglehawk): The Borough teenager showed some potential with the ball by taking career-best figures of 5-33 off 12 overs against Bendigo.
