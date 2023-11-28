Young leaders emerge for new-look Strathfieldsaye Storm

New Strathfieldsaye coach Luke Freeman has only been in the job a few weeks, but he already likes what he sees.
After a number of key changes to on-field and off-field personnel in the off-season, the Storm entered a new era under Freeman.
The Storm's opening two weeks of pre-season training have proved to the new senior coach that the club's players have the hunger to challenge for the BFNL flag in 2024.
"The energy at training has been really big,'' Freeman said.
"With players moving on from last year, there's a new energy around the group.
"The experienced guys, who have a lot of senior footy under their belt now, are looking to lead this group through to the next phase.
"There's also excitement driven from the young players because they know there's spots for them if they're willing to do the work and fight for it.
"There's competitiveness around training knowing that there's opportunity there for guys to take the next step and succeed."
With key senior players Lachlan Sharp, Jake Moorhead and Cal McCarty departing the club, the Storm needed a new group of leaders to step up and that's what they've done.
The leadership shown by players in the 22-24 age bracket has pleased Freeman.
"The new leaders at the club are driving the message,'' Freeman said.
"That's generating a new feel amongst the entire playing group.
"Organically, these boys have seen themselves as the new leaders going forward, whether it be by title or action, and they want to be the ones to lead the club to the next phase of success."
In the lead-up to the Christmas break the Storm's major goal centres around the way they play.
"We're implementing some changes to the game plan,'' Freeman said.
"Getting that in place with lots of ball in hand is a big focus rather than just concentrating on running."
The Storm continue to talk to prospective recruits.
One key signing is the return of inside midfielder Caleb Sheahan, who will help fill the void left by Moorhead and McCarty.
