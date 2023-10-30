Luke Freeman is confident his long coaching apprenticeship has him ready to take the reins of one of the biggest clubs in country Victoria.
Freeman was officially announced Strathfieldsaye Storm senior coach on Sunday night, taking over from triple premiership coach Darryl Wilson.
A former assistant coach at Kangaroo Flat, Freeman was an assistant to Wilson and Troy Coates during Strathfieldsaye's premiership-winning seasons in 2017 and 2019.
It was Freeman's senior coaching stint with Loddon Valley Football Netball League club Newbridge from 2020-2022 that really paved the way for him to take on a senior coaching role at major league level.
"Strathfieldsaye is a big, powerful club from the juniors through to the seniors, so to get that opportunity is very exciting,'' Freeman said.
"I was lucky enough to work under some great coaches and learn a lot from them at Strathfieldsaye.
"I think coaching my own club at Newbridge gave me an insight into all the extra stuff that goes into senior coaching.
"I think that stint with Newbridge prepared me well for this opportunity."
Freeman's first two years at Newbridge were through the difficult COVID-19 period.
In 2022 he led the rebuilding Maroons to five wins and seventh place on the ladder - the club's best result since its 2018 premiership.
Freeman takes over at Strathfieldsaye with intimate knowledge of his playing group.
He said the Storm have the foundation to contend for the BFNL premiership in 2024.
READ MORE: New Huntly coach ready to roll
READ MORE: Champion hoop to ride in Bendigo Cup
"I do have an advantage considering I know the players in terms of football and their personal stuff,'' Freeman said.
"I know what makes them tick and I know their strengths. It's handy compared to starting at a new club where you have to get to know everyone from scratch.
"We have a deep list and we had players that came up throughout this year that played a role.
"We have a strong senior group and we have a lot of kids coming through that are ready to take the next step.
"We're pretty content with where we sit going into next year."
READ MORE: Darryl Wilson accepts new coaching role
Freeman has already started the silly season process.
He said the Storm had had encouraging conversations with a number of off-season recruiting targets.
"I'm probably like every coach in country Victoria that I'd like to add a tall forward and a couple of midfielders,'' Freeman said.
"That would tie us over nicely, but I'm fully aware every club is searching for the same thing.
"We're talking to a number of prospective recruits at the moment."
Champion forward Lachlan Sharp and 2022 Michelsen Medal winner Jake Moorhead headline the Storm's departures.
Sharp will co-coach Bridgewater alongside Hawthorn premiership player Rick Ladson, while Moorhead last week signed with Essendon District Football League Club Pascoe Vale.
Best and fairest winner Daniel Clohesy, key forward James Schischka, key defenders Lachlan Ratcliffe and Ben Lester and midfielder Bode Stevens are among the Storm's key re-signings for next season.
Freeman and the Storm are still working through his coaching panel for the 2024 season.
The new senior coach will follow a similar pre-season plan to that of his predecessors Wilson and Coates and the club will start training on Monday, November 13.
"Darryl and Troy both had great success at the club,'' Freeman said.
"They went about it in different ways and what I learned from both of them was pivotal to me getting to this position."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.