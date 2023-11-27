Blog: Weather warning for part of Vic, rain moves towards Bendigo

Hello and welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's blog for Tuesday, November 28.
We're in for a slightly wet day with a high of 26 degrees Celsius, and the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting showers later this evening.
Making news this morning, revised plans for the Bendigo Art Gallery revamp have been released, with a more simple facade, tweaks to plans for a cafe, and a sculpture park facing Rosalind Park included.
Yesterday, Indian restaurant Signature Dhaba surprised people on Lyttleton Terrace with a free lunch to celebrate the Sikh holy day of Guru Nanak Jayanti.
In court news, a teacher has pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a woman with a beer bottle, and the owner of a Marong water tank company has been charged with drug trafficking.
With that, here's Tuesday's blog.
Stick with us, it may take a moment to load.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.