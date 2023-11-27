Marong watertank company owner charged with drug trafficking

A man who was running a water tank business in Marong while allegedly trafficking drugs including meth, MDMA and Ketamine has been denied bail.
Michael Sullivan, 47, has been charged with offences relating to possessing and trafficking drugs, possessing a prohibited weapon and committing an indictable offences while on bail.
Mr Sullivan first appeared in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on November 16 for a bail application where the court heard he owned the family WaterStore polytanks business, located on the Wimmera Highway, while simultaneously allegedly using the site to store illicit substances.
Between September 21 and September 22 police raided three properties linked to Mr Sullivan, including a shed in Golden Square, a house in California Gully and the family business in Marong.
Police found "chemicals and equipment" used in drug manufacturing, an imitation firearm, a taser, a laptop and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.
He was also arrested on September 29 and after had he mobile phone seized which allegedly showed messages between him and his partner relating to drug trafficking.
The court heard that prior to his arrest he went to St Vincent's Hospital, Melbourne after being beaten up and discovered he has a brain tumour, but twice left the hospital before receiving treatment.
Since being in custody he has received treatment for the tumour.
Mr Sullivan has also been accused of a common assault allegedly committed against his ex-partner in November 2022 after he went to the house to clear out some of his things.
During an argument between the pair he allegedly grabbed her by the throat and pushed her, before leaving the house.
The court heard that the ex-partner was "terrified" of him and afraid of what would happen if he were to receive bail.
The police prosecutor said that Mr Sullivan had an "arrogant attitude" and a "distain for authority".
The court heard that the Wimmera Highway business was in the process of being sold.
Mr Sullivan's father, Alan, who made an appearance at the first court hearing, said he had no idea of his son's alleged involvement with drugs.
"He's lost his family, he's lost his business," Mick Sullivan told the court.
Mr Sullivan is due back in the Bendigo Magistrates Court on November 30.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.