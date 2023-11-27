Bendigo Advertiser
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Browse
Court

Marong watertank company owner charged with drug trafficking

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated November 28 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Sullivan, 47, has been denied bail after being charged for drug trafficking. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
Michael Sullivan, 47, has been denied bail after being charged for drug trafficking. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

A man who was running a water tank business in Marong while allegedly trafficking drugs including meth, MDMA and Ketamine has been denied bail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.