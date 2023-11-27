Signature Dhaba celebrates Sikh holy day with helping hand of free food

"We give free food so nobody sleeps hungry, whatever we have we share with people".
Those are the words of new Bendigo business owner Karamjeet Singh who celebrated the Sikh holy day of Guru Nanak Jayanti by making sure anyone in the CBD could grab a bite to eat free of charge on November 27.
Mr Singh has been in business for nearly two months and said things have been really positive since opening up the Signature Dhaba restaurant in Lyttleton Terrace.
Passers-by were being offered vegetarian meals with close to two dozen served in a 20 minute stretch at lunchtime.
The restaurant owner said it was a important to do "whatever we can do" to help people and show members of the community that there was always support available.
"I try to do just sort of a one person charity, myself," he said.
"We only do vegetarian meals, no animals are harmed here."
Mr Singh said the Guru Nanak Jayanti holy day was a huge celebration in India and would last for many days with thousands being treated to free food.
"If you go to any Sikh temple you will get free food, in India at the Golden Temple 100,000 people will eat free," he said.
The free food in Bendigo was on offer from 11am to 3pm.
The holy day celebrates the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder and first Guru of Sikhism, and is marked with readings, music, gatherings and of course, community kitchens feeding people for free.
