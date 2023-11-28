Former jockey and alleged Rebels associate bailed on home invasion charges

Alleged Rebels motorcycle gang associate Zachary Scullie, who is facing charges linked to a violent New Year's Eve Golden Square home invasion and assault, has been bailed under strict conditions.
The 30-year-old's co-accused in the case - Antonio Guarneri, Wayne Clancy and Mitchell Davies - were bailed on November 17.
Mr Scullie had been a jockey and track rider before a career-ending accident.
At his November 23 bail hearing before Magistrate Trieu Huynh in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court, the court heard he gave a no comment interview to police after his arrest.
His father told the court the youngest of his three sons had "had some challenges in his life", including the accident, around 2019, when his boss was leading a horse past him at the Bendigo racetrack and it kicked Zachary in the face.
"It basically shattered his face," his father said.
Mr Scullie now had 16 titanium plates in his head, and was "not the same young man he used to be".
"He basically lost his career," his father said.
"Trainers won't employ you because of the chance of further serious injury."
His son had taken legal action against his employer and been paid compensation, he said.
Mr Scullie had also inherited the gene for Huntington's Disease, from which his mother passed away last year.
In 2017 he was featured in a Bendigo Advertiser article about creating Huntington's Disease riding silks to raise awareness and funds to tackle the neurodegenerative condition. At the time he was also a barrier attendant for Racing Victoria.
Mr Scullie senior said his son's two brothers and partner were in court to support him.
"We're a tight-knit family unit," he said.
However, asked when he became aware of the allegations against his son, he said it was not until the day after his arrest, 10 months after the alleged crimes.
"You had no inkling [about the events]?" Mr Huynh asked him.
"No," Mr Scullie senior replied.
Defence lawyer Damon Pica pointed out that the victims of the alleged assault hadn't made statements to the police and Mr Scullie hadn't been identified other than with his vehicle in police CCTV footage.
However, Echo taskforce detective Senior Constable Paul Lyons told the court the reason witnesses hadn't made statements was due to "fear mostly".
"They stated they were in fear of making statements against the Rebel Motorcycle gang," he said.
The court heard Mr Scullie, who lives in Kennington with his partner and works for Harvey Norman delivering white goods, had no prior convictions or criminal matters pending and had not been in custody before.
Several letters of reference for him had been supplied to the court.
Mr Huynh released him on a $5000 surety provided by his father, partly on the grounds there was an expected delay of two years or more before the case would be finalised.
The magistrate said strict bail conditions were appropriate given the severity of the charges, which include aggravated home invasion, intentionally causing serious injury in circumstances of "gross violence", reckless conduct that endangered serious injury and possession of prohibited weapons.
Mr Scullie acknowledged the seriousness of the offences and said he would contact his lawyer and the police if his son didn't comply with the conditions.
One of the conditions was that Mr Scullie have no contact with any of his co-accused.
Mr Huynh went to some trouble to establish a day for him to report at the police station when none of them would be present.
Mr Scullie, who the court heard was not thought to be a patched member of the Rebels, was also ordered not to associate with any motorcycle gangs or clubhouses.
"In terms of the hierarchy of all the co-accuseds" Mr Scullie was most deserving of bail, the magistrate said, and was not as much of a flight risk.
All four of the accused are due back in court in February.
