Former jockey and alleged Rebels associate bailed on home invasion charges

By Jenny Denton
Updated November 28 2023 - 6:45pm, first published 3:48pm
Zach Scullie in the Huntington's Victoria silks he registered at the Bendigo Jockey Club in 2017. Picture by Noni Hyett
Zach Scullie in the Huntington's Victoria silks he registered at the Bendigo Jockey Club in 2017. Picture by Noni Hyett

Alleged Rebels motorcycle gang associate Zachary Scullie, who is facing charges linked to a violent New Year's Eve Golden Square home invasion and assault, has been bailed under strict conditions.

