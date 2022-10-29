Bendigo Advertiser
Sikh Volunteers Australia provide support for flood affected victims

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated October 30 2022 - 12:10am, first published October 29 2022 - 10:pm
Sikh volunteers have cooked thousands of meals for those impacted by the Victorian floods. Picture supplied

Members of the Sikh community have cooked nine thousand meals for those recovering in the wake of Victoria's floods.

