Members of the Sikh community have cooked nine thousand meals for those recovering in the wake of Victoria's floods.
Sikh Volunteers Australia chief executive Jaswinder Singh said serving the community is part of his faith.
READ MORE:
"Helping out the people who are in need is actually humanity," he said.
"So basically we have started with one food van for the flood.
"First in Seymour, then Benalla, then Shepparton, and the last 10 days in Rochester.
"And while we are coming back to Melbourne, we are also serving the community in Bendigo as well."
The Sikh Volunteers also operate regular food van services in Melbourne every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday in the areas of Noble Park, Dandenong, Frankston and Hastings.
Mr Singh said if anyone is able to support their work that would be most appreciated.
"If anyone is able to give of some of their time like doing some volunteer work with us that would be awesome," he said.
"We encourage people to donate in both forms, in the form of groceries which is the most expensive part of our operation and also, if they can, in terms of finance as well."
Financial contributions can go through the website donation link at this website.
As bad weather continues to be forecast, Mr Singh said he encouraged anyone who needed assistance to get in contact through social media or by calling 0452 601 734 for general enquiries, or texting 0452 401 734 regarding food deliveries.
READ MORE:
"Apart from that, time to time we update on our Facebook page and social media pages what groceries we are short of and if someone can drop them off, or can maybe order and get that get a drop at our location that would be very helpful for us," he said.
"We will try to be as responsive as we can and we will try to support as many people as we can."
Grocery deliveries for the charity can be made to 1565A Dandenong-Hastings Road, Langwarrin VIC 3910.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.