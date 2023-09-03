A new Indian restaurant could open as soon as the end of September in Lyttleton Terrace's former Cafe Cortille building.
The venue is a hive of renovations as restauranteur Karamjeet Singh prepares to launch his venue, named Signature Dhaba.
"So new chandeliers, carpet, everything," he said when the Advertiser visited.
Redecorations mean some of the existing features must go, including the caravan that has sat inside the main entrance to the restaurant for years.
Mr Singh is happy to talk with anyone interested in taking the caravan but says they will need to give thought to how to get it out of the building.
It was originally rolled in before a hole in the wall was covered with glass.
Mr Singh is planning on seating people on two floors, with space for small parties and related events when his restaurant opens.
Signature Dhaba will be the trained chef's first foray into restaurant ownership after years working in the industry.
"Since I came here in 2014 I have been working in restaurants and wanted to open my own," he said.
"I have plenty of good people. They will help."
Signature Dhaba is not the only restaurant coming to the area.
Builders have been fitting out a two-storey venue on the other side of the block that has hosted a number of businesses in the past including a La Porchettas.
Burger business Milky Lane has chosen the two-storey heritage building at the corner of Lyttleton Terrace and Williamson Street for its first foray into Victoria.
The operation has made a name for itself with burgers, cocktails, shots and atmosphere in Sydney, Perth, Brisbane and the Gold Coast, founder Christian Avant said.
"There's nothing that's like what we do and I feel it brings a new level of excitement and a whole new experience," he said.
Business owners from Williamson Street to Mitchell Street have been promoting their strip of Lyttleton Terrace as a food destination in recent years.
That included festivals and other programs that started in the pandemic years.
The idea was to bring people down to the area as part of the "Lyttle Eat Street" marketing campaign.
It showcased the many eateries and food shopping venues in the area.
