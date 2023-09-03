Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Our Business

Indian restaurant Signature Dhaba replaces Cafe Cortille

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated September 3 2023 - 11:37am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karamjeet Singh is opening a new Indian restaurant in Lyttleton Terrace, where Cafe Cortille used to be. Picture by Darren Howe.
Karamjeet Singh is opening a new Indian restaurant in Lyttleton Terrace, where Cafe Cortille used to be. Picture by Darren Howe.

A new Indian restaurant could open as soon as the end of September in Lyttleton Terrace's former Cafe Cortille building.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.