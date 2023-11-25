Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Eagles fuming at response from AFLCV to BFNL under-18 proposal

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated November 25 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 1:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maiden Gully YCW's under-18s last competed in 2021.
Maiden Gully YCW's under-18s last competed in 2021.

MAIDEN Gully YCW is again fuming at the lack of reasoning provided by AFL Central Victoria after its bid to enter the Bendigo Football Netball League under-18s next year was rejected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.