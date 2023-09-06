BFNL won't stand in way of Kyneton's move to join RDFNL

THE Bendigo Football Netball League won't stand in the way of Kyneton's move to a new competition.
The BFNL confirmed on Wednesday it would not be appealing the decision of the Riddell District Football Netball League to accept the Tigers for the 2024 season.
Kyneton confirmed late last month that it would be seeking a move to the RDFNL, with the transfer process having been completed less than a fortnight after the Tigers signaled their intent in a letter to members.
"The Bendigo Football Netball League has now formally been notified by AFL Victoria of the Riddell District Football Netball League's intention to accept the Kyneton Football Netball Club as a 'Transfer of an Existing Club' under AFL Victoria Community Affiliate Regulation," the BFNL said as part of an update to club presidents.
"Consistent with Clause 4.3 of this regulation, the Bendigo Football Netball League was provided the option to appeal the intention of the Riddell District FNL to accept Kyneton FNC by no later than 5pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023 .
"The Bendigo FNL Board do not have sufficient grounds to appeal the formal 'Transfer of an Existing Club' request of the Kyneton Football Netball Club to the Riddell District Football Netball League for season 2024, in line with AFL Victoria Community Affiliate Regulations.
"This has now been communicated directly with AFL Victoria."
The departure of Kyneton now leaves the BFNL as a nine-club competition for the first time since 2008 - the year prior to Strathfieldsaye joining the league.
The BFNL hadn't lost a club from its league since the Ballarat-based North City departed in 2007 following two seasons in the competition.
The RDFNL officially welcomed the Tigers on Wednesday.
"The RDFNL have been looking for a senior club to join the league for some time now and it is great that it has come to fruition with Kyneton FNC," RDFNL chief executive officer Jordan Doyle said.
"Kyneton approached us some time ago and it has been a lengthy process to ensure all parties involved are happy with the move. These decisions need time and care as there is a lot of people affected and a lot of club history to consider."
As well as the path being clear for Kyneton to join the RDFNL - becoming the league's 10th club - the Tigers have also announced Ethan Foreman as their new senior coach.
Classy forward/mid Foreman is no stranger to the RDFNL having played with Riddell in 2019.
Foreman, who came through the junior ranks at the Tigers and has played more than 100 senior games for the club, was part of Gisborne's 2022 premiership team before rejoining Kyneton this year.
Also a former Bendigo Pioneer, Foreman took on the added responsibility of coaching Kyneton's under-18s this year.
"After creating an amazing environment for our under 18's boys as a mentor and a mate, he demonstrated his outstanding leadership skills throughout the year, in particular through a very challenging time for the Kyneton and Castlemaine communities," the Tigers said in announcing Foreman's appointment.
The Tigers had been coached for the last six games of the season by club legend Darren Chambers, who stepped in on an interim basis in place of Paul Chapman.
Kyneton leaving the BFNL ends a chapter for the club that stretches back to 1932 when the Tigers first played in the league.
The Tigers won six senior flags in the BFNL - 1936, 1960, 1961, 1966, 1995 and 1997.
The Tigers already have a connection with the RDFNL through their senior women's and junior teams.
Both the Tigers' junior teams and senior women's side competed in Riddell District league competitions this season after being transferred from AFLCV-run leagues.
"We're hoping this move provides a sustainable future for our club, fair and equitable competition, and an enhanced experience for all our players of which a significant majority have indicated their preference to move to RDFNL," the Tigers wrote to their members in outlining their intention to move leagues on the eve of their round 18 game against Strathfieldsaye.
"As committee members entrusted with the fiduciary responsibility of managing the club on behalf of the members and to make critical decisions in the best interest of the club and players, this decision was not made lightly and comes after careful consideration by our club's leadership."
The Tigers listed seven key reasons behind their decision to seek a move away from the BFNL to join the RDFNL:
