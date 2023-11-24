16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Kicks off in Bendigo

Around 100 people, many sporting items of orange clothing, gathered in the gilded surrounds of Bendigo Town Hall for the launch of the region's 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence initiative on Friday.
The crowd was largely made up of workers in Bendigo's family violence support services and representatives from the city's civic community, including Mayor Andrea Metcalfe.
Rain had driven the event indoors, which was unfortunate given the campaign's aim of reaching out to the broader community.
In a speech, Centre for Non-Violence CEO Margaret Augerinos paid tribute to the many women around the world who have experienced gender-based violence, including in current conflicts.
One in three women and girls are affected by violence, she said, making gender-based violence "one of the most prevalent human rights violations".
The problem encompassed a gamut of abuses, including female genital mutilation, early enforced marriage, human trafficking and femicide, as well as family violence.
In Australia violence against women remained "a systemic crisis" with serious consequences, she said.
Ms Augerinos acknowledged the Australian women who had lost their lives and the people who work to support the victims of violence, including emergency services workers who are on the frontline of the issue.
Greater Bendigo had seen an increase of 11.3 per cent in police attendance at family violence incidents, she said.
The most recent available data from the Crime Statistics Authority shows there were 2,225 reported incidents of family violence in the area in a 12 month period - an average of six a day, according to the Greater Bendigo Against Family Violence Committee.
Ms Augerinos noted that about three weeks ago a gathering in Rosalind Park had been held to mark the shocking alleged murder of a woman from the Bendigo community.
"In just a few short weeks there's been a significant number of other deaths across the country," she said, issuing a challenge to the community to take responsibility for the issue.
"Every single death is preventable," she said.
"Someone knows something. Someone can reach out to someone and say, 'This doesn't sit right with me. Are you ok? Do you need help?'
"The most simple conversations may save a life."
It was time for men to step up and challenge "toxic masculinity" and for everyone in the community to be counted in the fight against family violence.
A program of events, running from Saturday, November 25 to December 10 will include a storytime session at the Bendigo Library on Monday, an affirmative consent webinar on Tuesday and a multicultural morning tea and show of solidarity on Thursday.
See the 16 Days of Activism calendar for more information or GBAFV on Facebook
If you or someone you know is experiencing violence, call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732 for advice or support.
