Friday, 24 November 2023
16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Kicks off in Bendigo

By Jenny Denton
Updated November 24 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 5:46pm
Around 100 people, many sporting items of orange clothing, gathered in the gilded surrounds of Bendigo Town Hall for the launch of the region's 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence initiative on Friday.

