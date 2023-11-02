Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Rosalind Park vigil calls for action in wake of Logee Osias' death

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated November 3 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 5:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maria Gillies, Kate Wright, Tricia Currie, Margaret Augerinos and Julie Oberin (front) at at the Rosalind Park event on November 2. Picture by Darren Howe
Maria Gillies, Kate Wright, Tricia Currie, Margaret Augerinos and Julie Oberin (front) at at the Rosalind Park event on November 2. Picture by Darren Howe

There was a call for the community to "step up" and take responsibility for the safety of women when the local leaders of family violence support organisations held a "vigil" in response to the death of Analyn "Logee" Osias on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.