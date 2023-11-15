Bendigo Advertiser
Friday, 17 November 2023
Donations sought for girls as celebration of Logee's life announced

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated November 16 2023 - 8:47pm, first published November 15 2023 - 12:38pm
The family and friends of Logee Osias will celebrate her life at a service next Monday.
A Go Fund Me page set up to raise money for the futures of the two young daughters of Kangaroo Flat mother Analyn 'Logee' Osias has so far attracted just over $16,000 worth of donations. [UPDATE: 16/11 8.45pm - the appeal has now raised just over $18,600]

Local News

