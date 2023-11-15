Donations sought for girls as celebration of Logee's life announced

A Go Fund Me page set up to raise money for the futures of the two young daughters of Kangaroo Flat mother Analyn 'Logee' Osias has so far attracted just over $16,000 worth of donations. [UPDATE: 16/11 8.45pm - the appeal has now raised just over $18,600]
The primary school-aged girls were left without parents following the alleged murder of their mother on October 29 - three years after losing their father, Tim Dorrough, in a road accident.
The girls are being looked after by their 20-year-old half-sister, Lexy Motton, who will likely become their guardian.
Meanwhile, a funeral service for Logee has now been announced.
It will be held at the Enjoy Church in Valentine Street, Ironbark, at 11am on Monday, November 20 and will be open to the public.
"It will be a thanksgiving or a celebration of life," Logee's good friend Marian de Leon, who attends Enjoy Church, said.
While Logee's family have been overwhelmed with grief over her death, they want to focus on the positive, Marian said.
"We're choosing to remember the fun loving, happy person that Logee was rather than the tragedy that happened to her.
"And for everyone to come together and remember her and the good times."
There were plenty of good times, her friend says.
The night before her death, for instance, Logee and her little girls were watching the fireworks with Marian and her family at the Bendigo Show.
"Logee would let her friends know about all the activities going on around Bendigo and would encourage us to go," Marian says.
"She was really easy-going, fun and loving, and had an adventurous streak."
"She loved to cook anything, mostly Filipino food," Marian says. "She'd often host lunch at her place and cook for a few friends.
"She would open her home. She was very friendly and approachable, so welcoming and generous."
Her adventurous side saw the 46-year-old often take off with her kids at a moment's notice.
"She'd go for long drives with the girls just for the sake of it. It didn't matter where to," Marian says.
"She'd often go to Ballarat or to Heathcote. They went to Queensland in the school holidays and just on random trips."
Logee also loved camping, and would go on trips with the Filipino Foundation's Pinoy Campers group.
Last December Logee took three of the kids back to her hometown on the island of Luzon in the Philippines.
"All her family were back in the Philippines," Marian said.
At the core of Logee's life were her kids.
"She was a devoted mum to her four children," Marian said.
"Her life revolved around her kids, and their activities, which included swimming and martial arts classes."
Richard Nagy of Nagy Muay Thai, who is a teacher and mentor to the girls, told the Advertiser he was planning a "fun" fundraising class to tie in with the "16 days of activism against Gender-based Violence", which begins on November 15.
The initiative is part of a global campaign calling for an end to violence against women.
Marian De Leon said there was a lot to think about now, in terms of the girls' futures, and even their day-to-day lives.
"This Go Fund Me, which will be set up as a trust fund, would mean a lot," Marian said.
"It's for the children. It will definitely help."
