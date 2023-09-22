A new statue at Bendigo Library is designed to encourage people to talk about the elephant in the room, and provoke productive conversations about family violence.
According to Crime Statistics Agency, 78 per cent of all reported victim-survivors of family violence in Greater Bendigo region in the year ending March 2023 were female.
The rate of family violence was higher than the state average, ranking 18th out of 79 Local Government Areas in Victoria.
MORE NEWS:
In about 38 per cent of family violence incidents attended by the police during 2021-22, a child was present, either directly experiencing or witnessing the violence.
In three out of four sexual offences against females in the Greater Bendigo region, the perpetrator was known to the victim-survivor.
Organised by Women's Health Loddon Mallee, the Elephant in the Room project features words and drawings by women victim survivors of family violence.
One side focuses on the damage caused by family violence, and the other side highlights the hope, strength, and resilience of women recovering from abuse.
WHLM chief executive Tricia Currie said she was pleased her organisation could facilitate the installation in the community library space in Bendigo.
"By working together to build an awareness and understanding of how to stop violence before it starts in a wide variety of workplaces and community settings, we will see the change needed to stop violence before it starts," she said.
OTHER NEWS:
Bendigo Library manager Robin Pearson said the Goldfields Library Corporation was committed to preventing violence against women.
"Libraries don't shy away from tricky conversations," he said.
"Bendigo Library is proud to be a space where all of us can check out the truth behind what we are hearing, and safely discuss the issues that confront us.
"The Elephant in the Room is a powerful visual signpost that we hope will stimulate plenty of community talk about men's violence towards women and children."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.