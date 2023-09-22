Bendigo Advertiser
Women's Health Loddon Mallee project aims to increase family violence awareness

September 22 2023 - 7:00pm
WHLM chief executive Tricia Currie with the Elephant in the Room. Picture by Darren Howe
A new statue at Bendigo Library is designed to encourage people to talk about the elephant in the room, and provoke productive conversations about family violence.

