The 34th Castlemaine Rotary Truck Show returned to a full program over the weekend with one the biggest turn-out of entrants and spectators in a decade.
Castlemaine Rotary Club president Grant Thomas was delighted with the results and thanked the sponsors and community groups who assisted.
"We simply can't run an event of this magnitude on our own," he said.
"Incredibly generous sponsors underwrite the core expenses to make it happen. And for every volunteer hour contributed we make a direct donation back to the volunteer's school, kinder or sporting club.
"It's a wonderful example of how a community can come together to do good.'
While the profits are still being tallied, Mr Thomas confirmed the truck show was the Rotary club's major fundraiser for the year.
"Along with the art show, this event enables us to support many community projects and youth scholarships each year," he said.
On Sunday morning the public was treated to the spectacle of 187 trucks participating in a convoy with organisers expressing their gratitude to Castlemaine Police for manning the intersections.
Volunteers were kept busy serving food and registering the trucks for the judging. But of all the truck show's voluntary roles, perhaps the most unenviable task was that of the six judges who had to assess 222 trucks over the two days.
In a toughly contested show, there were some hair-splitting scores to determine who took home the 12 trophies.
Rig of the Show and a $1000 cash prize went to an impressive Kenworth owned by JBE Transport.
The previous day, Bransgove Truckin's 2017 Kenworth T900 Legend took out Best on Show.
Ten category winners were delighted to collect their trophies with additional prizes being awarded to the People's and Trucker's Choice and five entrants selected by the show's naming sponsor HHA and Larsen's.
Co-sponsor Jon Kelly, from HHA, expressed his pleasure at returning to the Castlemaine Rotary Truck Show and announced that HHA and Larsen's Truck Sales would continue to sponsor the next two shows.
"This show was so refreshing, and it was an awesome job by the volunteers," he said.
"Everyone in the community made us feel so welcome."
RESULTS:
Rig of the Show (sponsored by HHA and Larsons) - #221 Kenworth owned by JBE Transport. Driver: Jeromey
Best on Ground (Saturday, sponsored by Membreys Transport & Crane Hire) - #1 Kenworth T900 Bransgrove Truckin. Driver: Mike Bransgrove
Best Working Rig Under Two Years (sponsored by Shamick Transport) - #117 Kenworth SAR owned by Membreys Transport Crane Hire, Driver: Brandon Patmore
Best Working Rig Two to Seven Years (sponsored by Westar Trucks) - #21 Kenworth C509 owned by Dawsons Haulage, Driver: Shane
Best Working Rig Seven to 14 Years (sponsored by CMV Bus & Truck) - #7 Kenworth T908, owned by Cornwill Transport, Driver: Rick Cornwill
Best Working Rig over 14 Years (sponsored by the Mount Alexander Shire) - #84 Kenworth T900 owned by RSD Transport, Driver: Jason Foo
Best Fleet (three or more, sponsored by Kenworth DAF Melbourne) - Brown Stock Feeds, eight rigs
Best Tow Recovery (sponsored by Zephyr Pro Australia) - #187 Kenworth T909 owned by Lalor Towing, Driver: Michael
Best Tilt Tray (sponsored by Heavy Haulage Assets) - #73 Kenworth T359 owned by Shamick Transport, Driver: Matt Burke
Best Tipper (sponsored by Castlemaine Toyota) - #185 Kenworth C509 owned by RJ & CK Trezise, Driver: James
Best Custom (sponsored by All American Custom Trucks) - #13 Peterbilt 351 owned by McSweeney Transport, Driver: Scott
Restoration/Show truck (sponsored by Sullivan Sketching) - #152 Mack Superliner owned by RH, Driver: Jake
People's Choice (sponsored by Castlemaine Toyota) - #12 Mack owned by M & G Emmerton, Driver: Mick Emmerton
Truckers Choice (sponsored by Membrey's Transport & Crane Hire) - #111 Kenworth T909 owned by Heavy Haulage Assets, Driver: Jon Kelly
