COVID-19 cases up, vaccines offering 'modestly' improved protection coming

A nation-wide surge of COVID-19 is being experienced in central Victoria, with some patients becoming severely ill despite the overall severity of cases being lower than in previous years.
Bendigo Health has reported an increase in COVID-19 hospitalisations over the past few weeks but with numbers varying from day to day.
"Last week we had 25 inpatients and today we have 10," a spokesperson told the Advertiser this week.
Across Victoria the number of COVID-19 hospitalisations increased to a daily average of 321 this week, up from 270 last week.
The seven-day average of ICU patients remained the same as the previous week at 12.
Reported deaths in the most recent 28-day period have continued to increase to a total of 122.
Bendigo Health reported that staff in clinical areas of the hospital were wearing surgical masks while staff caring for patients with respiratory symptoms are wearing N95 masks.
"We are encouraging people not to come to our health service if they have respiratory symptoms and to keep up to date with their booster dose," a spokesperson said.
"If you haven't had a vaccination this year, now is a good time."
Monash University health experts are reporting "a surge" in cases and advising Australians to remain vigilant and ensure their vaccination status is up to date.
Wastewater surveillance and hospital admissions showed a marked increase in infections over the last few months, they said.
COVID-19 is now categorised as an 'endemic' infection, meaning it cannot be eliminated, and transmission occurs in peaks and troughs as immunity from previous waves fades, according to the experts.
However, overall, the severity of cases had decreased, with fewer people admitted to ICU than in previous years due to high levels of population immunity.
"[Our] most important protection against the effects of COVID is immunity, which can be enhanced through vaccination," said Associate Professor James Trauer, the head of epidemiological modelling at Monash's School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.
Federal Health Minister Mark Butler said this week the new 'XBB.1.5 monovalent' Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that would soon be available in Australia had been found to provide a "modest" improvement in protection against the COVID-19 strains circulating in the community.
But all available COVID-19 vaccines continued to provide strong protection against serious disease.
Bendigo chemists were expecting to receive the new vaccines in mid December but said they were unlikely to be available before Monday, December 18.
