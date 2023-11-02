Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

Sandhurst adds final piece to its women's footy program

NS
By Nathan Spicer
November 2 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandhurst under-18 girls in action against White Hills during the 2023 season. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Sandhurst under-18 girls in action against White Hills during the 2023 season. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Bendigo footy powerhouse Sandhurst has added the last puzzle piece to its club with the formation of a senior women's football team for the 2024 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.