Bendigo Advertiser
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Browse

Man, 28, accused of Mitre 10 fire bailed to hotel with strict conditions

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
November 23 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Bendigo man accused of lighting two fires on Monday with marine smoke flares has been released on bail. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A Bendigo man accused of lighting two fires on Monday with marine smoke flares has been released on bail. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A 28-year-old man accused of two counts of intentionally causing a bushfire in East Bendigo early on November 20 has been released on bail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.