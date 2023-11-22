Man, 28, accused of Mitre 10 fire bailed to hotel with strict conditions

A 28-year-old man accused of two counts of intentionally causing a bushfire in East Bendigo early on November 20 has been released on bail.
The young man lives with intellectual disabilities and his lawyer has managed to find a hotel where he can stay in the short term.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court before Magistrate Trieu Huynh heard there was no known timeframe for when a more stable option would materialise.
The court heard there was also no certainty about when a bed would become available in residential rehab facilities.
The court heard the young man was banned from one local hotel and he was no longer welcome with a family member with whom he had stayed over the weekend.
Police prosecutor senior constable Matthew Hendry said the man had not been "distressed" in custody but he had also not been comfortable despite being "well taken care of at the police station".
Mr Huynh acknowledged the man had not been before the court for a number of years but did have issues with drugs and also had an intellectual disability.
The court also heard the accused's alleged offending had been "escalating".
The young man who appeared in the dock said his recent experience had been a "wake up call".
As part of his bail conditions, he must abide by an exclusion zone around Mitre 10, not use drugs or alcohol, comply with an intervention order and also abide by a curfew.
He must also not possess any marine smoke flares - which he is alleged to have used to start the fires.
The accused will return to court later in November on these charges as well as on burglary and theft charges.
