Man charged with starting bushfires near Mitre 10 fronts court in bail bid

A man with an intellectual disability charged with starting two bushfires "in the heart of Bendigo" has fronted court to apply for bail.
The 28-year-old, who will not be named given his medical conditions, has been charged with two counts of intentionally causing a bushfire which he allegedly told police he started to stop drug dealers from following him.
On November 19 the man as arrested by police for burglary and theft charges allegedly committed against a Bendigo business.
He was bailed later that night and just 24 hours later, on November 20, allegedly lit two bushfire near the Mitre 10 business on Charleston Road in East Bendigo.
The court heard the bushfires were lit in a dry, grassy field on a 30-degree day and close to homes and businesses.
After being arrested by police for the bushfire charges, he allegedly said he lit the fires to attract firetrucks to the area and ward off drug dealers who were following him.
He also told police after lighting the fires that he ran to the side of the road and warned people not to go near the field because there were fires burning.
The court heard the 28-year-old was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and suffered from a serious addiction to ICE.
He also had "no fixed address" and if granted bail could only be put up in a motel for a couple of days.
The man's defence lawyer, Alex McLennan, said the accused's family had been trying to line him up with a spot in an alcohol and drug rehabilitation program and that he had "quite significant vulnerabilities".
Magistrate Trieu Huynh said while he understood the man faced "serious" health concerns and vulnerabilities, there was an element of concern regarding the risk to the community.
"The real question for me is risk," Mr Huynh said.
Mr Huynh said the lack of long term accommodation and the issues around drug use forced him to consider whether it would be appropriate to release the man on bail.
The police prosecutor said he opposed bail on the grounds that there was risk to the community given the man was committing these offences after being released by police just one day before.
The prosecutor said "ICE is obviously highly addictive" and the concern from police was the man would find himself around the wrong people and immediately start using again after release.
The man will also appear in Bendigo Magistrates Court on November 28 for the outstanding theft and burglary charges.
His bail application has been adjourned to November 22.
