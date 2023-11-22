Bendigo Advertiser
Coroner's investigation begins into fatal Daylesford car crash

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated November 22 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 12:10pm
The outside of the Daylesford Royal Hotel on November 6. Picture by Adam Trafford
Police will contact almost 140 witnesses as they gather evidence for the investigation into the tragic death of five people outside of Daylesford's Royal Hotel earlier this month.

