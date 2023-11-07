Bendigo Advertiser
Daylesford crash horror: Driver speaks to police, no charges laid

By Staff Reporters
November 8 2023 - 8:59am
The driver of the BMW which slammed into a pub lawn in Daylesford on Sunday, killing five people, has spoken to police.

