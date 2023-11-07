Daylesford crash horror: Driver speaks to police, no charges laid

The driver of the BMW which slammed into a pub lawn in Daylesford on Sunday, killing five people, has spoken to police.
The 66-year-old man from Mount Macedon has not yet been charged, "with enquiries to continue after his eventual release from care," according to a statement from Victoria Police Media.
More counselling is available for anyone directly or indirectly affected by the crash, including a drop-in centre open in Daylesford until Friday.
A 38-year-old Tarneit man and his 11-year-old son both died at the scene.
The man's wife, a 36-year-old woman, and a second 6-year-old son were injured and remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
A 30-year-old Point Cook man and his partner, a 44-year-old Point Cook woman died at the scene, the woman's 9-year-old daughter was taken to hospital but later died.
A 43-year-old Kyneton woman, a 38-year-old Cockatoo man and an 11-month-old baby boy were taken to hospital, the baby and the 38-year-old man have since been discharged.
The 43-year-old woman remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Police are appealing for more information, including CCTV or dashcam footage.
"The exact circumstances are still being investigated, and police would like to thank those members of the public who have already come forward, particularly those who were in the area at time," the statement reads.
Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
