Five new members of the Daylesford 'family' mourned at church vigil

Five new members of the Daylesford "family' - the victims of the tragic crash outside the Royal Hotel - have been embraced by a town in mourning.
Those lost were represented by five candles on the altar at the town's Anglican Church for a multi-faith vigil on November 8.
"We share a responsibility for them," Christ Church Anglican Reverend Neil Jurgen Fitzgerald said.
"They have become part of our community, and we have a new family born from this tragedy."
Pratibha Sharma, her daughter Anvi, and husband Jatin Chugh were killed when a vehicle ploughed into the Royal Hotel beer garden on Sunday, November 5.
Vivek Bhatia and his 11-year-old son Vihaan were also killed.
Their "new family" packed the church and lined the aisle holding tealights lit by representatives of the Uniting, Baptist, Anglican and Catholic churches and traditional custodian Sarah Jane Hall.
Extra folding chairs were needed at the rear of the church for the more than 100 strong crowd which turned out for the vigil.
"This weighs heavy on all our hearts," Ms Hall, a proud Narungga woman, said.
"We share that sorrow, and only through coming together can healing happen."
Attendees placed their candles around the five on the altar, their flickering tealights bringing together the new and the old.
Denise Robinson, a local who attended the service, reflected on Daylesford's tendency to welcome all to their town.
"As a community, I think we have learned to welcome people coming here to escape the city," Ms Robinson said.
"This is no different," she said.
The multi-faith service was planned around the idea that "when something tragic happens, our faith transgresses", and people of all, or no, faith had been invited to turn up.
A Sikh prayer was read out as part of the service and Reverend Fitzgerald said the Anglican surroundings would not be a stranger to the meaning that lined the verse.
"It could be something from the Quran, something from the bible, or something from the Torah," he said.
"They all preach the same thing, which is just love and care."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.