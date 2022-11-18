THE Central Goldfields population is expected to have doubled this week as students, teachers and parents flock to Maryborough for the return of the Energy Breakthrough.
With a focus on design, engineering and innovation, the Energy Breakthrough sees students create and present energy-efficient machines.
Energy Breakthrough governance group chair and Central Goldfields Shire councillor Liesbeth Long said it is the biggest event on the shire's calendar.
"It's amazing to see everyone back. I think the town really needed it after two years of Covid," she said. "To have it back injects so much money into the local economy.
"It brings in 20,000 visitors. The Central Goldfields Shire only has about 16,000 residents, so our population doubles for the five-day event.
"This event accounts for 16.5 per cent of the annual tourism visitors to the shire and $4.9 million for the economy. There will be 2000 direct participants across 230 teams from 99 schools."
Above average rainfall had prevented students from camping on Maryborough's Princes Park ovals but it hadn't dampened spirits early on in the week.
"We had to shuffle that around to protect the playing surface but everyone has taken it on board and is having a good time," Cr Long said.
Cr Long was eager to have a role with the Energy Breakthrough after seeing her own children take part in it before going on to follow STEM-based careers.
"I have three children and my two boys attended the Energy Breakthrough and are now in STEM careers," she said. "My oldest builds data centres for Siemens in the Netherlands and my youngest is an electrician in Stockholm who is studying an environmental science degrees.
"I am certain the Energy Breakthrough played role in giving them an interest in engineering and science."
Primary and secondary students presented their designs for scrutineering on Wednesday and Thursday before hitting the track on Thursday with performances trials continuing until Sunday.
Cr Long said she was very impressed with the students' knowledge and innovation.
"As part of the judging panel I was blown away by the children," she said. "They do presentations so well that I learn something from them.
"This is coming from grade 5 and 6 students who are so professional in their presentations.
"The knowledge they have of how a bike works, the types of brakes and the gearing of them is mind boggling.
"It's hands-on learning. Not everyone learns from text books, the Energy Breakthrough caters to students who find hands-on easier than exams."
Cr Long also commended the teachers and parents supporting the student teams throughout the week.
"Without them the event wouldn't happen from a school perspective," she said. "They go above and beyond to get here and lookout for the students.
"We also have 1000 volunteers help run event and for community groups such as the cricket club and football club, this is the main fundraiser for the year for them. We employ them rather than contractors so money stays in town."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
