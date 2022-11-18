St Therese's Primary school has extra reason to celebrate the return of the Energy Breakthrough with this year marking the 20th time the school has competed at the Maryborough event.
The Energy Breakthrough is a popular and important part of many school curriculums with 99 schools competing at this year's event.
Students from grades 5 and 6 will represent St Therese's at the three-day event and with coronavirus making it impossible to hold the breakthrough in 2020 and 2021, students are more excited than ever.
Read more:
"The students have been training for the last three months to be race ready, and they're excited to have the opportunity this weekend" said Mr Trent McInnes, teacher and program coordinator at St Therese's.
St Therese's first entered the event in 2002 with a small team of students.
This year 28 students are participating with the school taking three human-powered vehicles to be put through their paces.
The Energy Breakthrough is a joint initiative of the Country Education Partnership and the Central Goldfields Shire Council that started in 1991.
Students, teachers, parents and local industry work together to design and construct vehicles, machines or innovations will represent an 'energy breakthrough'.
Across the event teams will be assessed in design and construction, display and presentation and performance trials.
The Energy Breakthrough is on in Maryborough until Sunday, November 20.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.