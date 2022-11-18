Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Energy Breakthrough returns as St Therese's Primary School celebrates its 20th year of participation

Updated November 18 2022 - 7:12pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Therese's Primary School student Mitch Hannaford relished his stint on the track at Maryborough. Picture by Noni Hyett

St Therese's Primary school has extra reason to celebrate the return of the Energy Breakthrough with this year marking the 20th time the school has competed at the Maryborough event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.