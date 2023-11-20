Police seek information on 'suspicious' California Gully fire

Bendigo police are treating a grass fire at California Gully which ignited at about 3pm on Monday, November 20 as suspicious.
Sergeant Rod McDowell said police attended a suspicious grass fire behind Vinton Street and Turner Street, California Gully at 3pm.
The fire was extinguished by CFA, who were assisted by workers from ASQ Garden and Landscape Eaglehawk.
Sergeant McDowell said the area burnt was around 10 square metres with no immediate structures affected by the fire.
No person was sighted at the time of the fire, but it was treated as suspicious, Sergeant McDowell said, and police were seeking any information from the public relating to the incident.
The incident came following a busy couple of days for local firefighters, including the United Tools factory fire, the Charlton Post Office fire, and various other grass fires.
The fire danger period began in Greater Bendigo on Monday, November 20 and would be in place until May 1.
During the fire danger period, a fire cannot be lit the open air without a permit or compliance with certain requirements.
If you don't obtain a permit, you could be breaking the law and may be prosecuted.
Sergeant McDowell said police urged the public to report any suspicious people in areas where fire are lit.
