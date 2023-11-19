Blog: Australia Post establishes temporary post office at Charlton

Hello and welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's blog for Monday, November 20.
Starting with the weather, the Bureau of Meteorology Bendigo is in for a top of 31 and sunny weather so remember to slip, slop and slap.
There is also a small chance of rain in the afternoon.
What is making local news?
Bendigo residents in Golden Square and Golden Gully are still on alert as a fire which engulfed a factory threatened homes and business on November 19. Bendigo is to host a women in agriculture event this week where they will discuss the biggest issues facing the industry. And a Bendigo with a very rare disease may be helped in school next year with a robot.
Check out our blog below.
