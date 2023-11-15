Come in spinner as tweakers dominate BDCA MVP rankings

SPIN bowlers fill the top five positions in the Addy's BDCA MVP rankings after three rounds.
The spinning quintet of Strathdale-Maristians' Cameron Taylor, Bendigo's Kyle Humphrys, Strathfieldsaye's Savith Priyan, Sandhurst's Ben Evans and Bendigo United's Marcus Magniameli occupy positions one to five.
The Addy's MVP rankings are calculated using a formula of 1 point per run, 20 points per wicket, 10 points per catch and 15 points per run out/stumping.
Suns' captain Taylor sitting at No.1 in the rankings is a familiar sight given he has finished as the top-ranked player eight times previously.
The leg-spinner/opening batsman leads the way in the rankings with 405 points for his combination of 13 wickets, 95 runs and five catches.
Taylor's big game against the Redbacks featured 7-57 off 22.1 overs with the ball and a catch on day one, before making nine with the bat on day two.
Taylor has a 56-point lead over second-placed Humphrys, who has accumulated 349 for the Goers with 11 wickets and 129 runs.
The spinning quintet of Taylor (13), Humphrys (11), Priyan (11), Evans (14) and Magniameli (7) have captured 56 wickets between them across the first three rounds of the season.
Round four starting this Saturday - Strathdale-Maristians v Huntly North, Bendigo v Bendigo United, Strathfieldsaye v Eaglehawk, Sandhurst v Golden Square, White Hills v Kangaroo Flat.
Ladder - Strathdale-Maristians (18), Sandhurst (16), White Hills (12), Strathfieldsaye (12), Bendigo United (12), Kangaroo Flat (12), Bendigo (12), Eaglehawk (0), Golden Square (0), Huntly North (0).
