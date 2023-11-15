Bendigo Advertiser
Friday, 17 November 2023
Come in spinner as tweakers dominate BDCA MVP rankings

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated November 15 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:44pm
Strathdale-Marsitians' Cameron Taylor has already amassed 405 MVP ranking points.
SPIN bowlers fill the top five positions in the Addy's BDCA MVP rankings after three rounds.

Local News

